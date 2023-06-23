This brand new Puffizza festival is sure to win over anyone who loves Bengaluru’s ‘fave’ snack on-the-go

Ever wondered what the quintessential Malayali chetta puff would taste like if re-imagined as a pizza? Well, we didn’t even consider the travesty till we decided to check out the brand new Puffizza menu at Roxie. Flaky, buttery layers of puff pastry filled with delicious combinations that pay homage to iconic Indian bakeries and cuisines find their way into this menu that features absolute winners. So much so, we’re now pretty convinced the idea isn’t that much of a travesty afterall. In fact, we could get used to it.

Landour’s Paneer Tikka Puff

The special menu features eight delicious concoctions that we’re sure will work wonderfully with anyone who has a penchant for the un-ordinary, but we decided to sample just four. We tried the Landour’s Paneer Tikka Puff, the Calicut Motta Egg Puff, the Club Curried Chicken Puff and the Iranian Mutton Keema Puff. All four were familiar flavours with a twist. The Landour’s Paneer Tikka Puff was a delicate yet cheesy overload, while the Iranian Mutton Keema Puff scored full points for flavour. That they actually served goat meat and not lamb, exponentially increased the experience. The Club Curried Chicken Puff featured extremely palatable Madras Curried Chicken with crisp curry leaves as garnishing. We really wished that the curry leaf flavour overpowered the dish, in truly South Indian style.The crowning glory of the menu, however, was the Calicut Motta Egg Puff version that blew our mind with a deconstructed motta puff that featured poached eggs on a bed of slow roasted Kerala style onion masala with an exquisite garnishing of coriander oil and chilli dust.

Iranian Mutton Keema Puff

We predict this version of the humble egg puff will go viral soon and for good reason too! We paired our meal with some of the restaurants signature cocktails and even though we were tempted to try one of their famed desserts, we honestly were full enough to call it a night. Take your friends along if you plan to try out this menu — its finger food meant for sharing among friends, at its best!

INR 425 onwards. At Sarjapur Road.

