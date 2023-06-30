Masaledaar’s newest restaurant in Jayanagar is an absolute treat for vegetarians

North Indian food, even though it is a vast cuisine, is one of the most loved cuisines, mostly because of the spice (masala) in the dishes. Now, Masaledaar, a chain of restaurants serving pure vegetarian and Jain food, has made its way to the city after successful openings in Chennai and Visakhapatnam. This could only mean one thing, we had to check it out. So, we made our way to the restaurant for lunch and made ourselves comfortable on a seat right beside a window.

Bharwa Subzi

The decor reminiscent of Rajasthan, we began our lunch with a bottle of chaach (buttermilk). Perfect for a summer afternoon, we paired the buttermilk with a Paneer Tikka Platter. This had three types of paneer tikkas — Achari, Classic and Haryali. What we loved the most about this was the variation of flavours on a single plate. The achari tikka was a mix of tangy and spicy flavours, the classic paneer tikka was in between a bit spicy and non-spicy while the haryali tikka was halfway between spicy and sweet. This was followed by Broccoli Tandoori, which had a strong flavour of mustard, but was absolutely delicious.

Next up, was one of our favourites — Dahi Ke Kebab. These small patty-styled pieces were filled with curd, green chillies and other complimenting spices. The curd and the spices went well with each other like a couple made for each other. We then also tried the Paan Milkshake upon recommendation, which was nothing but Paan Ice-cream mixed with cold milk. This was the first time we tried something like that and let’s say our experience was pretty good. Inclining more towards the sweeter side, this milkshake is a definite recommendation for a hot summer afternoon.

Broccoli Tandoori

We then moved on to the main course, where we tasted a rice item and two of the available breads. First, we tried the Pulav, which had vegetables, peas, corn and bell peppers and we paired it with a raita. The piquant flavour of the pulav was cancelled out by the raita, so we weren’t left with our mouths on fire. We then tried a lachha paratha and butter naan each. We scooped up some Pasanda Paneer and Bharwa Subzi with these flaky breads and pure North Indian gastronomic heaven was achieved. With barely any space left for dessert, we went super simple and opted for their Ghar Ka Meetha. It included a combo of Gajar Halwa, Gulab Jamun and Kesar Kulfi, and we couldn’t have ended our meal on a better or sweeter note.

Meal for two: INR 800. At Jayanagar.

