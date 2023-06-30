This brand new café in Koramangala offers speciality coffee and continental dishes to match

Located in the bustling urban landscape of Koramangala alongside other well-known restaurants and cafés, Mitico Coffee Roasters, the newest kid on the block, which recently opened its doors, claims it’s a destination for coffee lovers who are looking to expand their coffee palate and learn the art and science of coffee-making.

After an exhausting bike ride from North Bengaluru, we entered a state of calm at the sight of the café’s outdoor dining space, which sports light yellow-green walls, plants hanging from the ceiling and crystal wall chandeliers. When you walk inside, you find comfortable velvet-clad sofas, which is where we chose to settle down and sample the food and beverages. The Mocha Frappe and the pink light emitted by the neon wall sign that read: Today’s mood is sponsored by Mitico — helped us unwind. The café also has a good selection of novels if anyone wishes to read, as we did while indulging in a Citrus Symphony, a vibrant salad featuring a refreshing assortment of tangy citrus fruits, such as juicy oranges, grapefruits and lemons that offer a burst of tanginess and natural sweetness.

The Mitico Signature Battered Fish Sandwich followed and the dish plates tempura-battered fish fillets nestled between soft bread slices, accompanied by an Assorted Fries Platter. The platter boasts a mouthwatering combination of french fries, potato wedges and cheese shots, served with a trio of delectable dipping sauces: garlic mayo, paprika and ranch. The dishes we tasted up until now were decent, not extraordinary, but when the Veg Burrito Bowl arrived at our table, we were left wondering whether we ordered rajma chawal by mistake. The bowl filled with Mexican rice drenched in rajma curry also had grilled cottage cheese gravy. The sauce, salsa, sautéed veggies and nachos on the side did not complement the textures or the flavours. However, the piping hot French Press, which came after, more than made up for it.

We walked over to the display counter and picked out the Nutella-based coffee mousse to conclude our meal. In the very first bite, we realised that it was just whipped cream, Nutella and espresso layered on atop each other, leaving us slightly underwhelmed.

Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Koramangala.



