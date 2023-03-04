Food 'Fair': 9 Women's Day special menus in Bengaluru

Be it a day out with our mom or a Sunday brunch with our girl gang – no celebration with the women in our lives is ever complete without tucking into some scrumptious food. Taking cues, cafes and restaurants across Bengaluru have curated exclusive menus to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. We take a look at the best places in the city offering special spreads on the day.

Chowman

This Chinese-specialty restaurant is set to commemorate the many seasons of womanhood with flavourful Asian dishes, like variants of baos, khao suey, and wontons. The menu will also feature delectable seafood platters, succulent lamb-meat dishes, and more. To celebrate the day, Chowman will offer a special discount for women diners, from March 7-8.

INR 399++. Available across outlets. Details: 18008902150

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

Mixed cuisine café The Hebbal Café at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal is curating a special brunch on Women’s Day. The exclusive menu will include starters like Butternut Squash Soup and Quinoa Berry Salad, delicious mains like Almond Crust Fish and Saffron Risotto, and desserts like Strawberry Tart. Not just this, the hotel will also present its women diners with a complimentary foot massage and a hand-crafted souvenir for a take-home experience.

INR 1,899++. At Hebbal. Details: 9606482968

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore will celebrate the diversity and resilience of the female spirit with their Women’s Day special buffet, to be available for lunch and dinner. The menu highlights include exotic treats like Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto Salad and Vegetable Pastilla, Asian fares like Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Drunken Veg Udon, and Indian classics like Hariyali Fish Tikka and their Women’s Day Special Biryani. End the meal on a sweet note with desserts like Strawberry Gateaux or the sugar-free Passionfruit Pannacotta. Taking the celebrations one notch higher, the hotel will provide the first 25 bookings with 20 percent off on spa vouchers.

INR 1,499++. At MG Road. Details: 9591510193

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Presenting a colourful way to celebrate Women’s Day (which coincides with Holi this year), restaurant JW Kitchen at the hotel has designed a brunch buffet that includes vibrant traditional treats like Dahi Bhalla, Gujiya, Puran Poli, Ragda Pattice, and Vada Pav. A wide selection of live counters with grills and sushi will also be available. Moreover, the hotel will give a 15 percent discount on the buffet and a complimentary box of their most luxurious pastries to every woman diner on the day.

INR 3,000++. At Vittal Mallya Road. Details: 8067189999

JustBe Resto Café

This city-based vegan café-restaurant is set to welcome their guests to celebrate Women’s Day with an unlimited 11-course mobile buffet. The exclusive menu will be available for lunch and dinner on March 9.

₹800 upwards. At Sadashiva Nagar. Details: 8048538672

Maverick & Farmer

If you are looking for unconventional ways to celebrate Women’s Day, Maverick & Farmer is the place to be. The café will have a mini coffee tasting menu, which will be a set menu with four blends – Clarified Cappuccino, Coffee Cherry Soda, Espresso Citron, and Vietnamese Iced Coffee. Moreover, they will provide unlimited half-priced refills for all espresso-based coffees from March 6 to 12.

INR 280++. At Ulsoor. Details: 9916633556

Radisson Blu Outer Ring Road

This city-based hotel will also add a splash of Holi to its celebration of Women's Day. Their North Indian-cuisine restaurant Saffron will offer a festive lunch menu featuring traditional delicacies and signature thandai; their Asian cuisine restaurant Shao will bring a Women's Day special table d’hote lunch while its award-winning restaurant Melange will present an elaborate brunch spread curated specially for Holi and Women's Day. A discount of 10 percent on the price will be extended to all women diners.

INR 1,750++. At Outer Ring Road. Details: 9632015248

The Oberoi, Bengaluru

Known for its vast menu, multi-cuisine restaurant Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru will host a vibrant brunch on Women’s Day. The extensive buffet menu will feature global and Asian specialities along with festive favourites from across India. Additionally, women diners will be able to avail of a 20 percent discount on the prices.

INR 3,500 upwards. March 8. At MG Road. Details: 8025585858

The Den Bengaluru

This hotel will provide a 50 percent discount on both lunch and dinner buffets for women patrons at their all-day multi-cuisine restaurant The Creek. The special menu will include delicacies from across the globe.

INR 1,699++. At Whitefield. Details: 8071117222

