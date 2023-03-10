Lazy Suzy adds an array of new dishes to their European menu

Lazy Suzy is one of the most loved cafés in Indiranagar and when we learnt that they have launched a new menu, we couldn't resist but go and check it out. The café, which boasts a homely environment doesn't come as a surprise since it was a house before it was turned into a café. The happy vibe of the café grew on us, thanks to the yellow-hued walls and quirky cat illustrations. We chose a seat on the balcony overlooking 80 Feet Road.

Signature Salisbury Lamb Burger

We were greeted in with a cup of Hot Chocolate. The sweet and thick drink gave us the perfect start to the dinner Next, we were served the Signature Salisbury Lamb Burger This delicacy had a slice of cheese; an omelette, a lamb patty and other vegetables like tomatoes and onions. The dish was flavourful and we loved every bite of it. Weopted for the Teriyaki Chicken Breast next. The chicken piece was topped off with teriyaki sauce. The juicy and soft chicken complemented the sauce and we were left craving for more.

Next, was a Cottage Cheese and Potato Gnocchi in a three cheese (parmesan, English cheddar, scamorza) sauce. The delicate potato gnocchi dipped in the creamy sauce was flavourful. We then ordered the Caprese Sandwich, which was topped off with toasted sunflower seeds. The buns were stuffed with bagel, balsamic reduction and a basil pesto spread. They were also stuffed with tomato slices and served with a mix of vegetables at the side like cherry tomatoes, lettuce and more.

Caprese Sandwich

We ended our dinner with a couple of desserts -Suzy's Saffron Pistachio Tres Leches and a Belgian Chocolate Feuillant. The former was a very smooth and delicious cake while the latter would be an absolute treat for chocolate lovers. Both thedesserts were onpoint, but the dark Belgian chocolate was our favourite. Lazy Suzy's newmenu boasts a range of mouth watering delicacies and to top it off, the ambience of the café makes you feel relaxed and cosy. If you are planning on meeting up with your friends soon, here's where you should head.

Desserts from the menu

₹1,200++ for two. At Indiranagar

