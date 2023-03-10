Neer’s new menu focuses on dishes from four South Indian states

Neer is the coastal cuisine restaurant of Hilton at the Manyata Business Park known for their South Indian delicacies. The restaurant has now launched a new menu, which comprises sought after dishes from the four South Indian states — Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. When we heard the news about the menu launch, we couldn’t resist but check it out.

Neer dosa

We got started off with Kal Meenn Varuthathu and Chicken Ghee Roast. The former is a delicacy from Tamil Nadu while the latter is one of the most sought after dishes in Karnataka. The Kal Meen was on point with the spices and taste but could have been cooked slightly better. The fish was fresh and juicy. Moving on to the ghee roast, the delicacy was cooked using dry roasted spices. The dish was mildly spicy and had a bit of a tangy taste. All in all, we were very happy with the way our dinner started off. For the main course, we tried the Malabar Paratha and Kozhikode Mutton Biryani along with the Mangalorean Prawn Curry and Errachi Nikavu Korma. The paratha was crispy and soft and complemented both the prawn curry and korma. The Mangalorean Prawn Curry was made using tamarind and coconut while the Errachi Nikavu Korma had a predominantly coconut flavour. The small tenderloin pieces were cooked along with pepper, ginger and garlic. We then shifted our focus to the Kozhikode Mutton Biryani. The delicacy was aromatic and flavourful. Made in kaima rice, the mutton was marinated for 12 hours and then cooked. Along with the usage of onion, ginger, green chilli and garlic, the biryani also had a strong flavour of coriander and tomatoes. We loved every bite of the biryani and were left craving for more.

Malabar Paratha

It was time for desserts and we were served three of them — Kopra Neer Payasam, Pazham Pradhaman, and Panikul. The neer payasam had creamy tender coconut, milk and sugar and was very delicate and delicious. The Pazham Pradhaman was also flavourful but we’ve had better. The Panikul (Mango ice-cream) was our favourite and we couldn’t resist but ask for one more scoop. Neer’s new menu is a delight for anyone who wishes to taste signature South Indian delicacies.

₹5,000++ for two. At Manyata Tech Park

