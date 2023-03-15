Here's what to expect from Bon Aroma, the latest restaurant in Rajajinagar

Rajajinagar, what was once a quaint residential neighbourhood of Bengaluru has now turned out as the up and coming F&B market. And Bon Aroma, a restaurant and grill, which recently opened doors of its first ever outlet, is the latest addition to the repertoire of restaurants like Rameshwaram Cafe and YouMee.

We stopped by the restaurant located on Modi Hospital Road on a Friday afternoon to check it out. Set on an elevated concrete platform, the restaurant boasts a patio with a small display of dishes from the menu. The first thing that caught our eyes was the floor to ceiling glass that envelope the place, more so, the glasses are embedded with bronze-toned overlapping arches that give the place a chic look. One can choose from two areas to dine in, the outdoor area that boasts cane chairs and plenty of live plants, and the cordial indoor seating that screams tropical vibes. Modern chandeliers, sofas clad in royal blue velvet and walls adorned with wallpaper boasting tropical trees are something a diner can hardly not take note of.

From their vast menu featuring Indian, Italian, Chinese and seafood, upon recommendation we opted to begin our lunch with a couple of their signature starters — Cheesy Paneer Tikka and Pathankot Murgh Tikka — and a glass of mint mojito. The former was a wholesome dish that was comforting and had smokey flavours while the latter was a cheese-clad paneer tikka, something unique we had not come across before and thoroughly enjoyed.

For the main we were presented with Garden Fresh Pizza, which was made in a brick oven, and was topped with broccoli, crisp red peppers, fresh-cut cherry tomatoes, slices of yellow courgette, ripe black olives and real cheese made from mozzarella. The extremely delicious notes of the creamy cheese with the veggies and crunchy crust was a great match. Although the crust was a little dry, there is nothing a little olive oil drip can't fix. We followed this up with Murgh Kalimirch and we paired the Indian gravy with garlic naan. We enjoyed piquant notes of gravy that complemented the hint of spice offered by the garlic naan.

We finished off our meal with Aroma Falooda for dessert. The dish layered with multiple scoops of different flavoured ice-cream, chia seeds and more was presented in its classic appearance. But we have had better elsewhere.

With a menu that promotes a hearty meal with your loved ones at this pleasant space, Bon Aroma, with its unique blend of cuisines and dishes, is a must-visit.

₹2,000 onwards for two. At Modi Hospital Road



