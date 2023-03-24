New brewery Tiger Tiger serves world cuisine to compliment their craft beers

Tiger Tiger is yet another entrant into the long list of breweries in the city. Located on Sarjapur Road, this new brewery boasts an amazing atmosphere with a dedicated section for book lovers. As we looked around to make ourselves familiar to the environment, we noticed a large painting of a tiger on the third floor, a perfect place to click a picture. We were also lucky enough to witness some live music, which were cover versions of popular songs In Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and English. As the band set up its instruments, we ordered a couple of cocktails — Slow Seduction and Sangria White. The former was made using a vodka base and also had fresh watermelon muddle and lemongrass while the latter, being one of the most sought after cocktails, was a delight in white wine. Both the drinks were on point and kick started our dinner in the best possible manner.

Mushroom Vol Au Vent

As part of the appetisers, we felt like having something that was spicy. So, we opted for Fierce Prawns, and to go a bit mellow on the spice level, we ordered the Achari Paneer Tikka. Seasoned with red chilli powder, the Fierce Prawns lived up to its name. We wanted a spicy dish and we were happy to see our wish being fulfilled.

The paneer tikka was exactly what we needed after that spicy encounter. The tender paneer cubes marinated in an Indian pickling mix, gave us a glimpse of their Punjabi style of cooking.

A range of the craft beers

A visit to a brewery is never complete without a taste of their craft beers and Tiger Tiger has a range of

them, which includes the Belgian Wit, Weizenbock, Mosaic Lager, Rauchibier and Mango Wit. We decided to taste the Belgian Wit, which had bright citrus notes and a fruity aroma.

We followed this up with another set of appetisers — Mushroom Pepper Fry and Crispy Corn Salt & Pepper. The mushrooms were fried to perfection and were cooked well with black pepper. The crispy corn on the other hand, was made with Chinese spices, capsicum and green onion. We liked how the dish was the perfect blend of sweetness and spice. You will love it when you have it hot.

Tandoori Veg Shashlik

For the main course, we were served steamed rice and to complement it came Kolhapuri Chicken. The curry, a delicacy from Maharashtra, was the perfect accompaniment to the rice. The curry was rich in spice and the added coconut flavour just made it a treat to remember. Our tummy was satisfied with the delicacy we just had, but we had enough room to try out their dessert. So, we opted for the Classic Tiramisu. Our first bite into the dessert and we knew that our dinner was off to a perfect finish.