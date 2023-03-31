Bigguy’s Wingery opens its first outlet in the city

Chicken wings are one of the most sought-after delicacies in Bengaluru. Now, the city has one more spot where you can indulge in multiple types of chicken wings. Along with these, they also have a range of other delicacies such as burgers, biryanis and more. When we heard about Bigguy’s Wingery which opened recently in Dommasandra, we couldn’t resist but check it out. The place has a very homely touch to it and it has majorly green hues. It is subtle but at the same time grabs your attention.

As we made ourselves comfortable, we were served a couple of drinks – Green Apple and Peachy Sunrise. The former had a sweet and sour taste while the latter was a mojito that had peach, orange and pineapple flavours. Along with these, we were served three types of chicken wings – Chicken 65 Wings, Atomic Chicken Wings, and Mustard Carolina Chicken Wings.

The 65 chicken wings were fried, hand-breaded fried chicken wings sprinkled with special chicken 65 seasoning. We were told that these wings would be the spiciest and all we can say is that they lived up to that. The Atomic Chicken Wings were on the saucy side. These wings were fried till they turned golden and then were tossed in their in-house atomic seasoning sauce. Last but not the least, the Mustard Carolina wings were grilled and cooked with the mustard carolina seasoning.

Moving on, we were served the Grilled Chicken Fillet. These were tender chicken thighs, which were grilled and served with their in-house salad. We then ordered the Crunchy Chicken Biryani. The aromatic and flavourful biryani rice was served with crunchy and crispy chicken pieces.

Next up, was the Fat Chicken Burger. Stuffed with a double crispy fried chicken fillet and topped with cheese, onions, and their signature peri-peri sauce, this burger was very filling. We loved how the burger was creamy and juicy.

Our lunch came to a close with a close of desserts – The Walnut Brownie and Galaxy Bites. The brownie had almonds and walnuts while the Galaxy Bites were chocolate coated in batter and fried till they became crispy. One bite and we saw chocolate oozing out.

Bigguy’s Wingery should be part of your list if you want to have a variety of chicken wings along with other dishes like biryani or a burger. This place will not disappoint you.

₹500 onwards for two. At Sarjapur Road.