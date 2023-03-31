Hydeout Bar & Lounge at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel has rolled out a new menu

Set on the fourth floor, this quaint little alfresco bar and lounge, Hyde Out, in Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway now features a fresh range of cocktails and an array of local delicacies on its new menu, which is designed to serve guests a more authentic experience of what Karnataka has to offer. While changes have been introduced in the menu, their interiors remain the same. The artsy display and the vertical gardens stacked on shelves are hard to ignore. The evening breeze helped us beat the heat as we got comfy in our seats and took in the view of this ever-developing city.

We started with two signature cocktails, Dakkhana the - Deccan Highball and Samudra-a Coastal Margherita. The former garnished with sweet and sour tamarind candy was a concoction made from blended scotch whisky, tamarind jaggery cordial and sandalwood soda while the latter is a potion crafted from tequila, salted kokum shrub, citrus, chaat masala and topped with akki sandigé (deep fried rice crisps dusted with podi). We fell in love with the lip-smack- ing flavours of the whiskey blend. However, the refreshing kokum- infused drink with sandigé exceeded our expectations.

Samudra

For starters, we were presented with Chana Moongfali Jugalbandi, where coated peanuts, chana jhor, Andhrachilli and lemon are served with puffed rice; and Chicken Pepper Sukka, a dry dish drenched in South Indian spices. Bursting with homely flavours, the mixture kept us hooked till the end while the chicken left a spicy note. Soon, a BBQ Tandoori Momo arrived at our table. The dish was an Indian twist on the Tibetan dumpling, cooked in a clay oven.

Moving on to the mains, we opt- ed to sample the Penne Murgh Tikka Makhani, a Hydeout special, where chicken pasta meets Indian flavours and Aakasa - A Heavenly Martini. We fell in love with the creamy texture of the sauce and the piquant spices that brought this dish together while the gin-based cocktail-flavoured with saffron and blue pea tea cor- dial left us unimpressed. Simply put, this is a great new menu to try for some local innovations.

Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards. At Rajajinagar.