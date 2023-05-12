Mommy’s Day Out: Here are eight best Mother’s Day special menus in Bengaluru

For all those times our moms spent whipping up delectable dishes in the kitchen, they more than deserve to be pampered with their favourite food once in a while. As the world gets ready to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, why not take our moms on a day out and bond over some epicurean indulgences? We take a look at the best Mother’s Day special menus across restaurants in Bengaluru.

The Oberoi Bengaluru

If your mom is a free spirit like Lorelai Gilmore and does not enjoy sticking to just one cuisine for a meal, then The Oberoi Bengaluru’s lunch buffet can be your go-to. Spread across their multi-cuisine restaurant Lapis and Asian fine dining Wabi Sabi, the hotel offers a feast including sushi, antipasti and fresh salads. There will be four live counters serving grills, oriental stir fries, tandoor and a dessert bar. Cocktails curated especially for the day will also be on the menu.

Meal for one: INR 2,950 ++. At MG Road.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru — Brigade Gateway

If you are looking for a gastronomic experience that offers more than just a sit-down meal, you can opt for the special brunch at Sheraton. Their live cooking sessions can give kids and their dads an opportunity to show their appreciation by making a delicious meal for mommy dearest. You can start by creating your own salad, taste their wide range of antipasti and bruschetta, or visit the laksa bar to indulge in some wholesome soup. End on a sweet note with delectable cupcakes with chefs guiding you through the process.

Meal for one: INR 2,700++. At Malleswaram.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Most of us believe our mom to be the best cook in the world. Seems like the chefs at Renaissance are no exceptions. Their Mother’s Day special brunch will feature dishes inspired from their moms’ signature recipes. Highlights of the menu include Bengali delicacies like Kosha Mangsho and Tok Dal to South Indian fares like Kori Gassi and Tindi Poriyal.

Meal for one: INR 1,850++. At Race Course Road.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

If your mom is someone who loves to rustle up experimental dishes in her kitchen, go no further than this. JW Marriott is set to welcome MasterChef Australia contestant Minoli De Silva, who will demonstrate some of her signature fusion dishes in a masterclass! There will also be room for some familiar favourites like grills, sushis, and popular desserts at counters.

Meal for one: INR 3,500++. At Vittal Mallya Road.

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

The special brunch at this hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Limelight also offers several activities to make your Mother’s Day outing well-rounded. Highlights include interactive sessions on cooking with the chef, photo booths and live music. Specially curated for the occasion, the menu features dishes ranging from desi delectables like Ammi’s Biryani and Maa Ki Dal to Continental dishes like Mom-Style Lasagne and Mother’s Day Quiche. All mothers present at the brunch will receive a complimentary beverage of their choice and their favourite dish.

Meal for one: INR 1,600++. At Indiranagar.

Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

The hotel’s dine-in restaurant Neo Kitchen has planned an extensive menu to celebrate the special day. With close to 100 dishes on the brunch buffet menu featuring dishes of over 10 cuisines from across the globe, live food counters and a free-flowing beverage bar.

Meal for one: INR 2,200++. At Outer Ring Road

Four Seasons Bengaluru

This hotel is offering a host of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day. You can start with a specially curated brunch at their restaurant CUR8; there will be live music and you can also take home a special keepsake. If you are in the mood for something a little more fancy, stay on for the Everything Floral Afternoon High Tea at the Lobby Lounge, featuring delicacies with a floral touch by pastry chef Partha Bose.

Meal for one: INR 1,550 ++. At Ganganagar.

Conrad Bengaluru

The hotel’s fine dine restaurant Caraway Kitchen is set to offer a specially curated brunch buffet featuring unique recipes. The menu will feature fresh mango-based cocktails, mocktails and desserts. Other than delectable fares from cuisines across the world, you can also expect live counters, live music, fun activities and exciting giveaways. Highlights of the menu include the chefs’ special beverages, creole style mofongo and shrimps, Thanjavur-inspired recipes and a wide range of cakes and pastries made especially for your mom and you.

Meal for two: INR 2,800++. At Ulsoor.



