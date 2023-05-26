Mango Mania: Restaurants in Bengaluru launch menus featuring dishes built around the King of Fruits

The sun continues to soar and in all honesty, mangoes are our only saving grace now! Six restaurants in the city are serving delicacies made using this summer delicacy and you should definitely check them out.

Goldfinch Bengaluru

A summer delight, to say the least, resto bar G77 is offering mango-based dishes and cocktails to treat your palate with something savoury and sweet as the temperature continues to rise. The king ingredient in each one of the delicacies is the beloved summer fruit and we are here for it. Named Mango Mania, the special menu is sure to transport the diners to a tropical paradise.

INR 175 onwards. At Crescent Road.

Café Delhi Heights

Summers are mangolicious and so is the special summer menu at this chilled-out Forum Rex Mall restaurant. With delicacies made using mango right from the starters, main course and down to dessert, there is something for everyone. You can even expect healthy options like Mango Poke Bowl with sticky rice, salad leaves, fresh mangoes chunks, corn and carrots for chunks. Sounds delicious, doesn’t it?

INR 275 onwards. At Shanthala Nagar.

Sattvam Restaurant

The restaurant, specialising in Sattvic cuisine, is celebrating the summer season with an extravagant mango buffet where you can treat yourself to fare such as Puri with Aamras and Aam Luchi, a Maharashtrian curry. You can pair this exciting offering with Mango Lassi and conclude the meal with a delicious Mango Kesari Bath.

INR 760 onwards. At JP Nagar.

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

From traditional desserts to experimental savouries, the new mango-themed menu at Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore is offering an extensive selection of dishes to satiate your seasonal cravings. It includes innovative dishes like the Mango Pizza (topped with tangy mango slices and melted cheese), Aam Kadi Chawal Mango Chaat and familiar favourites like Mango Kulfi, Mango Lassi and Mango Shake. These feature mango varieties like Banganapalli, Hapoos, Kesari and Totapuri.

INR 200 onwards. At Indiranagar.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Cinnamon, the deli at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, is hosting a menu featuring refreshing mango-based treats. Highlights of the menu include Peshawari Pistachio, Mangomisu Cheesecake, Mango Berry Temptation, Mango & Frangipani Pie.

INR 249 onwards. At Race Course Road.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

If you feel like adding a dash of mango in everything that you drink in summer, head to MoMo Café or BGs at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. From the classic Mango Milkshake to the experimental Mango Tango, they have a drink to suit every mood. Some of the drinks you can look forward to include cocktails like Aam-Ras Colada, Alphonso Fizz and Mango Collins or mocktails like Mango Smoothie and Mango Thandai.

INR 325 onwards. At Outer Ring Road.

