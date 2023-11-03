Roma calling: Ciro’s opens it’s newest branch on the bustling St Mark’s Road

It's probably one of the delicacies that you always end up ordering when you catch up with your friends. Pizza is much loved across the globe and when one talks about Pizza in Bengaluru, it’s difficult not to mention Ciro’s. Inspired and crafted by chef Ciro Cattaneo from Rome, Ciro’s has quickly made quite some name in the city with buzzing outlets in Indiranagar, Whitefield and Wood Street. Now, they have expanded by opening a new branch at St Mark’s Road and there was no chance we’d skip a visit.

Margherita pizza

After making ourselves comfortable and going through the menu, we decided to start with a glass of Mango Beer and a Pollo Piccante. The beers arrived first and each sip was refreshing. After some time, the pizza arrived at our table. The toppings included tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked chicken, grilled onions and bird’s eye chilli.

Pollo Piccante

We then tried a couple more — one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian option. For the veg, we went with the sought-after Margherita and for the non-veg, we decided to try the Pollo Affumicato. The margherita was the perfect blend of tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil, while the pollo affumicato had mozzarella, smoked chicken, roasted bell peppers, roasted garlic and oregano. These were wellloaded, so after trying them, we were left with hardly any space in our tummies. For those of you, who absolutely go gaga over pizzas, this new branch of Ciro’s is worth a visit.

Meal for two: INR 600 onwards. At St Mark's Road.

