This age-old restaurant has a revamped menu that will satisfy your North Indian culinary cravings

Twenty one years and counting. That’s how long Kund Indian Barbeque has been serving North Indian delights to the people who step into their cozy restaurant. Situated in the bustling Indiranagar area, the restaurant is run by the father-daughter duo of Sasanapuri Manmadha Rao and Suman Sasanapuri. It was high time we paid a visit to try some of their most sought-after delicacies, especially after we heard that they revamped their menu, so we picked a Thursday evening to do so. As we entered the space, a homely feeling took over us. The wooden tables and chairs added to the ambience. It felt like the perfect place where one can enjoy homely meals even when you are far away from the comfort of your home.

Tandoori Chicken

After quickly going through the menu, we decided to start our dinner with a couple of glasses of Jal Jeera. This popular drink was cold and tangy and we were happy that our choice was the perfect drink to begin with. Shifting our focus to the starters, we ordered the Malai Soya Chaap and Tandoori Chicken Tikka. The soya chaap was fresh and smooth. It had a creamy texture to it. The chaap pieces were very succulent and easy to bite into. If you are someone who likes your starter to have a bit of gravy, this could be perfect for you. The chicken tikka, on the other hand, was more on the spicier side but the chicken pieces were tender and infused with spices. Could we have asked for a better start? Probably not.

Dal Makhani

Moving on to the main course, we tried the Stuffed Gobi Paratha and Peas Pulav and paired them with Dal Makhani and Paneer Labbabdaar. The paneer labbabdaar was rich in flavour, while the paneer cubes were also fresh and soft. The dal makhani was more on the creamier side and had a lighter shade than usual. When asked about that, we were told about the usage of milk while preparing the dish. Safe to say, the flavour was on point, with the milk complementing the spices well. The paratha was well stuffed with a delicious stuffing and the pulav paired perfectly with both the curries.

Tandoori Malai Soya Tikka

To end our meal on a sweet note, we decided to try the Gajar Halwa. Made in-house, it was the perfect way to finish a rather homely meal. If you are someone who wants to try out some sought after North Indian delicacies with a unique touch, Kund is definitely one of the spots to check out.

Veg Pulav

Meal for two: INR 600 onwards.

