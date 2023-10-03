Sriracha unveils a new menu embarking on an exploration through the heart of Asian cuisine

As Sriracha in Bengaluru celebrates a decade of operations, it proudly presents a new menu that transcends the realm of mere cuisine; it reverently pays homage to the intricate and multifaceted essence of Asian cuisine. What distinguishes this menu is not solely its visual allure, but rather its genesis in an immersive expedition.

Sriracha’s dedicated team embarked on a voyage of exploration, venturing through the captivating landscapes of Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia. The result? A harmonious fusion of pristine ingredients, authentic culinary methodologies, and an unwavering dedication to crafting an unparalleled dining experience.

Sriracha's new menu doesn't just present dishes; it reinvents them. Take for example, the Bun Cha from Hanoi, where authentic pork is cooked on charcoal, allowing diners to create their own personalised bowls. For a Sriracha twist, there is also a chicken and veg version that adds a unique kick to this classic Vietnamese dish. Lau Pa Sat, which captures the essence of Singapore’s street food culture, offers a novel take on Satay. Dishes are prepared on live charcoal, infusing them with a smoky flavour that elevates every bite. For lovers of Vietnamese cuisine, the Banh Mi takes on a delightful taco shape, offering a unique twist to the traditional baguette.

Mandarin crème brûlée

Nasi lemak

At Sriracha, the dining experience is not just about the food but also the preparation. The Khmer Bean Thread Salad is crafted live at a salad station, ensuring freshness and vibrancy in every bite. Signature dishes such as Pandan leaf-wrapped spiced cottage cheese and Wasabi Prawns stay on the menu, reminding patrons of the timeless flavors they’ve come to cherish. Pair it with a selection of sake and Japanese whiskey from the bar for a truly exceptional dining experience. And to conclude this culinary journey, indulge in a Coconut and Chia Cold Soup — a dessert that beautifully balances the meal.

Chef Vikas Seth, Culinary Director says, “Creating this new menu for Sriracha has been a journey of passion and discovery. We ventured across Asia, immersing ourselves in the vibrant food cultures of the region. The result is a menu that celebrates the authenticity of Asian cuisine while infusing it with our unique Sriracha twist. It’s a culinary experience that I’m excited to share with our diners. Sriracha’s commitment to authenticity extends to every detail, from the use of fresh ingredients to the cane plates flown in from Vietnam, ensuring that every aspect of the dining experience captures the true essence of Asian cuisine.”

Adorned with a visual identity that honours Asia’s most iconic landmarks, Sriracha’s logos proudly showcase the Forbidden City in China, Monas from Indonesia, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Damnoen Saduak in Bangkok, Merlion in Singapore, and Itsukushima Shrine in Japan. This striking imagery extends a heartfelt invitation, inviting patrons on a visual sojourn through the very essence of Asia, even before their first delectable bite.

Discover the rich and diverse flavours of Asia and indulge in an unforgettable experience that encapsulates the very essence of Asian cuisine.