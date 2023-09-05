Unplug and recharge at Hops Haus In Bengaluru

Get ready to escape the city’s chaos and embrace an extraordinary experience at Hops Haus, the ultimate sanctuary for food lovers and beer enthusiasts. With its three distinct outlets spread across Bengaluru, Hops Haus is the best place if you relish the beauty of unhurried camaraderie and life’s simple pleasures.

Embrace the captivating flavours of Hops Haus’ artisanal brews at their Whitefield brewery. Sample a captivating selection of six brews, including crowd-pleasers such as the Witty Belgian, a Belgian Wit-style beer bursting with tropical notes, and the Basmati Bounty, a grainy rice lager teasing the senses with hints of herbs and a sweet lingering finish. Stout fanatics will be drawn to the Ol’ Smoked Stout, featuring roasted cocoa and coffee aromas with creamy flavours and subtle smoky notes that lead to a heady mocha, chocolatey finish.

The food menu at Hops Haus is as impressive as the brews. The culinary journey at Hops Haus Brewery and Kitchen in Whitefield and the Indiranagar Taproom unveils a realm of unique flavours and innovative creations that are exclusive to these venues. Begin your gastronomic journey with the tantalising Pull Apart Masala Garlic Bread, a delightful fusion of mozzarella and bold spices that melt in your mouth. Elevate your taste buds with the harmonious blend of flavours in the Korean Gochujang Chicken Wings. Experience a burst of indulgence with the exceptional Nadru ke Goolar, lotus stem kebabs stuffed with rich cheese, and the zesty Prawn Koliwada Pop Corn. Relish the Smashed Tenderloin Burger, featuring tenderloin patties inter-layered with melted cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, accompanied by delectable Haus Special Fries.

In the realm of innovative creations, savour the Tagliatelle Bolognaise, ribbon pasta tossed in a minced chicken sauce that entices the palate with each bite. To conclude your culinary journey, delve into the exquisite Hopshaus Chocolate, a decadent slice of moist dark chocolate sponge layered with Belgian chocolate mousse, garnished with truffles and berry coulis.

Chef Vikas Seth, culinary director, shares his perspective, “At Hops Haus, we embark on a culinary odyssey where each dish narrates a story of innovation and indulgence. The dishes are culinary symphonies that dance on the palate, showcasing the depth of flavours and textures we create. With each bite, our guests experience a fusion of culinary excellence and elevated taste, perfectly complementing the exceptional artisanal brews.”

From 11.30 am to 10 pm.

Price for two: Rs 1,000.