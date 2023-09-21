This buffet at Zingron hopes to ease curious gourmands into the many wonders of Naga food

Naga food is one of the most popular cuisines to take over the city’s gourmand imaginations recently and while there have been restaurants specialising in this regional cuisine — catering to Bengalureans for over two decades now — it is only in the last few years that the offerings from the North Eastern state has caught the collective attention of foodies from all across the city.

Prior to this, Naga food has always been considered unappetising or bland to mainland populations and has sometimes also been a bone of contention in racially-fuelled attacks on members from the region. It is in this context, almost with the aim of giving gourmands a chance to taste the cuisine’s different offerings without having to peruse a menu or seek an education in the cuisine — that Zingron in Koramangala has introduced a buffet at an affordable price every second Saturday, only for dinner.

The idea is to allow experimental, curious and adventurous foodies and Naga-food lovers alike to get a chance to taste a multitude of regional specialties amid an ambience that would challenge the best diners in town. We decided to check out the new concept dinner and were in awe with the wide spread laid before us. That live music by some of the best North Eastern talent accompanying the buffet only makes it even more worth the effort.

Kung Pao Chicken

Smoked Pork with Anishi

Zingron Chutney

Almost in an attempt to ease you into the cuisine, the buffet features Indo-Chinese options like Kung Pao Chicken, Chicken Manchurian and a Veg Pulao that would seem familiar to anyone. But then, you are introduced to the regional delicacies. There’s an abundance of pork with Fresh Pork with Mustard Greens, Smoked Pork with Dry Mustard Greens and Sun Dried Bamboo Shoot and Smoked Pork with Anishi (fermented yam leaves). And then to balance the spice, the buffet also features a Meitei Kangchoi (soupy vegetable stew with dry fish). For the meat lovers, there’s also Spicy Beef Mushroom & King Chilly Chutney and the house special Zingron Chutney made with fermented fresh water fish.

Everything pairs well with the local steamed sticky rice and one can also order other specials off the menu. A few lucky ones also get free mugs of Naga Rice Beer on a first come, first serve basis. The food, as expected, is brilliant and is warm and filling, just like what one expects Naga food to be. While Naga cuisine is a general term, a lot of the dishes represent the different cuisines of different Naga tribes from Nagaland and Manipur. This reviewer suggests one also tries a serving of the Tangkhul Chicken Curry if not a part of the menu — you will not regret it.

INR 800 onwards. Only for dinner. Every second Saturday. At Koramangala. Call ahead to confirm.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal