Playing with ingenious takes on much-loved favourites, this new menu at The Bengaluru Brasserie delivers and how!

The Bengaluru Brasserie at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore has come to be known for experimental flavours and head chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan never seems to disappoint an excited gourmand. It should come as no surprise therefore that we were all gung-ho about the new menu and headed there on a Saturday afternoon to be indulged in flavours that were sure to wow.

Amid the heat, this oasis in the middle of the madness that is Trinity Circle was a welcome respite. The sun right over our heads, we were thankful for the air conditioning and chose to sit indoors. We began our meal with the Veg Minestrone and a Murgh Dhaniya Shorba and both soups were perfect ways to bring in a brunch on a hot afternoon.

It was now time for main course, but we chose to pace it out and so we followed this up in due time with a Pesto and Sundried Tomato Arancini and a Chicken Cafreal Pita Pockets. Both these starters, which were meals in themselves, to be honest, were light and flavourful — the perfect appetisers for the meal.

Kundapuri Chicken

Bunny Chow Missal

Chicken Cafreal Pita Pockets

Coconut Shrimp Rice Bowl

Deconstructed Tiramisu

We then ordered a few in-house specialty mocktails and coolers got back into the gorging with the absolutely delicious Coconut Shrimp Rice Bowl, Kundapuri Chicken, Kikkoman Flavoured Ginger Miso Chicken and the ingenious Bunny Chow Missal. It took us a while to get through this. But who was watching?

While the rice bowl and chicken were perfection in their own right, it was the miso chicken and the missal that scored for innovation — something we had already expected from chef Gaurav. Satiated to the hilt by now, we had space only for dessert and so decided to end our meal with a Biscoff Cheesecake and a Deconstructed Tiramisu. The desserts were great in their presentation and paired well with the teas we ordered for the table. The former was on point, while the latter was a reimagining that deserves a whole separate review.

Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Ulsoor.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal