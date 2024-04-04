Celebrate this lunisolar new year with traditional feasts, delicious thalis and so much more

Ugadi or Yugadi or Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the new year for all cultures that follow the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Just a week away is the new year for everyone who celebrates it based on the solar calendar, but the festivities have already begun! As we all gear up to bring in this Ugadi, here are some great places to head for some home-style habba oota…
Sweet somethings
Adding sweetness to Ugadi, the Indian Sweet House has now added Holige, also known as Puran Poli to their menu in the spirit of the festivities. Hoping to take your taste buds on a culinary journey of heritage and culture, the sweet dish is a special addition for the festival. ₹100 onwards. Across outlets. +918067189999.
Kannadiga treats
Celebrating the rich heritage of Karnataka, Cubbon Pavilion has come up with a lunch menu on the occasion of Ugadi featuring authentic Karnataka delicacies along with flavours from across India. Curated by chef Mahadev and team, the menu includes vadas, Obbattu, Mavinakkai Anna, Bale Hannu Dose, Badanekai Gojju, Mossaranna and more. ₹2,500 onwards. April 9, 12. 30 pm to 3 pm. At ITC Gardenia. +917305874139.
New year nuances
Commemorating India’s harvest and New Year festivities of Ugadi, Vishu, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Nobo Borsho and Bihu, Lapis at The Oberoi, Bengaluru brings you their special Sunday brunch. From Millet Specials of Karnataka to Chole Bhature from Punjab, the quintessential Appam and Stew from Kerala and Masor Tenga (fish curry) from Assam, along with an imaginative dessert selection celebrating Bengal and Maharashtra. Pair all the food items with cocktails. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options are available. ₹3,550 onwards. April 14, 1 pm onwards. At MG Road. +918025585858.
Fourteen fantastic
In the spirit of Ugadi, Oota Bangalore brings you an assortment of 14 dishes specially curated by chef Dinesh Poojary and his culinary team. The menu will include coolers like Mavinakai Karbuja Panaka and starters like Balekai Bajji and Alasande Kalu Vade. The mains include assorted Happala (papads), Fruit Salad, Halsinakai Palya made with raw jackfruit and byadgi chili, Avarebele Gorikayi Palya with hyacinth beans and cluster beans, Chukke Roti, Thondekai Nuggekai Sambar and lots more. Don’t miss the traditional desserts too! ₹975 onwards. April 8 to 12, 12 pm to 3 pm. At Whitefield. +918880233322.
Buffet beautiful
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru brings you their special Ugadi buffet featuring authentic South Indian delicacies. Guests will have the opportunity to savour traditional delicacies such as the tangy and symbolic Ugadi Pachadi, Kosambari and Puliyogare. The menu will also include Urlai Roast, the aromatic Beans Palya and Bagala Bhaat, amongst other traditional delicacies. ₹2,500 onwards. April 9, 12 pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road. +918067189999.
Fourteen fantastic
In the spirit of Ugadi, Oota Bangalore brings you an assortment of 14 dishes specially curated by chef Dinesh Poojary and his culinary team. The menu will include coolers like Mavinakai Karbuja Panaka and starters like Balekai Bajji and Alasande Kalu Vade. The mains include assorted Happala (papads), Fruit Salad, Halsinakai Palya made with raw jackfruit and byadgi chili, Avarebele Gorikayi Palya with hyacinth beans and cluster beans, Chukke Roti, Thondekai Nuggekai Sambar and lots more. Don’t miss the traditional desserts too! ₹975 onwards. April 8 to 12, 12 pm to 3 pm. At Whitefield. +918880233322.
Compiled by Shambhavi Ranjan
email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress