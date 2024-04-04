Head to the only other food street in Bengaluru still doing a food mela for the holy month of Ramadan

With Mosque Road and MM Road in Frazer Town not being iftari destinations anymore, we give you a guided-tour to the best on offer at the Ramadan Food Mela at Koramangala. Situated in the vicinity of Jyothi Nivas College in 5th Block, near Masjid-e-Mamoor, here are the top picks of what’s on offer. Thank us later!
Ocean Pride
Start your meal with some delicious seafood at Ocean Pride, a stall dedicated entirely to seafood, their specialty, and the most sold item — butter-fish, is a definite must try. Marinated in specially curated homemade masala blend made with fresh coriander, dry chillies, black pepper and more, the fish is fried and served according to the customer’s preferences and served with fresh onions and green chutney. Paired best with Mohabbat ka Sharbat. Meal for two: ₹500 onwards.
Al Qarim’s
Bringing the taste of UP’s Bareilly all the way to the streets of Bengaluru, head to Al Qarim’s stall for a wide variety of delectable treats. Upon visiting, you must try the Mutton Mughlai Paratha and Chapli Kebab from the wide variety of dishes. Stuffed with spicy mutton kheema, the paratha is served with onions and green chutney. The mutton kebab, a dish originally from Peshawar, is made specially here with masalas brought from Delhi and Mumbai. Served best with Rumali Roti or lachha paratha. Both dishes pair best with Lemon Soda. Meal for two: ₹900 onwards.
Paradise Ramzan Food
Putting up a stall at this food mela for the past 10 years, Paradise Ramazan Food’s stall makes the most delicious Mutton Seekh Kebab that is quite popular. Made with heaps of mutton fat, a touch added by the chef to enhance the taste and make the kebabs softer — it is best paired with Idiyappam and a good old soda. Meal for two: ₹800 onwards.
Food Club
Find this as the first stall on your right as you enter the Empire restaurant lane at the mela and enter for a wide variety of Turkish dishes along with several more, specially made for the month of Ramadan. Their very popular Adana Kebab, made with minced chicken, can be eaten both fried or in a tandoori style. Made with lesser spice, the dish is suitable for breaking the day’s fast. It is served with Rumali Roti along with some mayonnaise and pairs best with Mohabbat ka Sharbat. Meal for two: ₹600 onwards.
MK Lassi Stall
End your Ramadan Iftar indulgence with some delicious Shahi Tukda at MK Lassi stall. The brown fried and sweetened bread dipped in rabdi is garnished with some almonds and pistachios and makes for a great way to end this food walk. Needless to say, the lassis here are quite good too. Meal for two: ₹600 onwards.
Compiled by Shambhavi Ranjan