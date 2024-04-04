This new café in Bengaluru boasts sinful brews and delicacies inspired by the flavours of España

On a sweltering summer afternoon, desperate to escape the monotony of weekday work, we discovered a charming Spanish café tucked away at the end of a tree-lined path during a stroll. La Bonita appeared like a blush of pink nestled within the converted garage of a villa. Adorned with pots of blooming flowers and verdant plants, with a whimsical rooster wind vane adding a touch of rustic charm, this new culinary destination was seated right next to one of the popular book-houses of central Bengaluru — Champaca Bookstore. Entering La Bonita, we were greeted by a sense of tranquillity and seclusion, a stark contrast to the bustling streets outside. The limited seating added to the intimacy of the place, making it feel like a hidden oasis beneath a Bougainvillea tree, where we could feel the gentle breeze and a moment of pure serendipity. At this point, we already knew we had found a new favourite escape from the daily grind.
They say emotions can stir up quite the appetite and on this particular day, we felt ravenous. But our hunger was not just an ordinary situation — it was the kind that only a truly tempting menu could provoke. As we perused the options, our stomachs growled in anticipation, for everything listed was simply too delectable to resist. From coffee to hot chocolate and teas to smoothies, the variety was vivid. The separate food menu also features an array of delicacies including, toastados, tapas, eggs, English breakfast, pancakes, pasta, crêpes and more.
Soon our cute little table was crowded with Fresh Fruit French Toast and a basket of Peri Peri Chicken Cheese French Fries. The juicy french toast topped with ice cream, seasonal berries and bananas simply snatched our stress away, just like we hoped it would. We paired the sinful sweet and spicy combo with Classic Hot Chocolate — 70 percent, which was served alongside a heart-shaped churro.When stepping into a new café, it’s practically a ritual to try their coffee, right? We justified this to ourselves by ordering a Spanish Latte and a Mushroom Sandwich, to complement the rich brew. The drink with double espresso coupled well with the creamy texture of the mushrooms.
As we sat there dramatically basking in the imaginary glow of our meal, a familiar craving crept up on us. We knew we needed something sweet to round off this delightful escape, especially since the looming return to our work lives was already casting a shadow over us. And so, we indulged in the ultimate treat—a decadent Chocolate Toast topped with fresh strawberry slices — vowing to return soon.
Meal for two: ₹500 onwards. At Edward Road.