This week, indulge in an explosion of diverse cuisines at five-star restaurants all across Bengaluru celebrating food fêtes galore!

If food makes you happy, then this weekend is yours for joy! We found seven food festivals across the city celebrating flavours from as diverse cuisines as Rajasthani and Anglo-Indian, with a raw mango fête thrown in. Fill your itineraries now and have a scrumptiously delicious weekend! Bon appetit!
Savour the rich culinary heritage of Rajasthan with Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal invites people to their Rajasthan Food Festival. Curated by chef Taru Maheshwari Jain and chef Vijay Bhandari, the menu includes Gatte Ki Sabzi, Dal Bhatti Churma, Dhuar Ki Kachori, Angoor Ki Sabzi, Hing Ka Achar and lots more. ₹2,200. On till April 21, 12.30 pm onwards. At Hebbal. +919513653156.
Bringing the taste of Thailand all the way to Bengaluru, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center brings you Tongue Thai’d. With a wide selection of Thailand’s best a la carte bowls including Khaw Pad and Thai Stew along with many other options in chicken, prawn and tenderloin — we’re sure you’ll love what’s on offer. ₹1,900 onwards. On till April 21, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Whitefield. +918071008100.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru’s award-winning global cuisine restaurant, The Market, announces — Karim’s Kitchen. Showcasing the rich flavours of Mughal cuisine, The event will feature traditional dishes such as Karim’s Fried Chicken, Reshmi Seekh Kabab Chicken, Karim’s Roll and Murgh Musallam. ₹2,500 onwards. April 25, 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm - 11.30 pm. At Residency Road. +916364878820.
The Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park presents an exclusive chef’s special menu at their restaurant Neer. This five-course feast with Shoreline Tales offers the finest coastal cuisine, offering enticing options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians and three expertly crafted gin cocktails catering to plant-based and seafood palates. ₹3,500 onwards. On till April 21, 7 pm – 11 pm. At Nagavara. +918069012345.
Celebrating the season of mangoes and beating the summer heat, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore has come up with the Raw Mango Food Fest. Beginning with appetisers like Kairi Murgh Tikka and the zesty Khatta Tawa Macchi, the menu also includes Raw Mango Fish Curry served alongside mango roti crisps and fragrant coconut mango rice. The vegetarian options include Kathal Raw Mango Curry, paired with coconut mango rice. ₹1,199 onwards. April 17 to 30, 7. 30 pm onwards. At The Bengaluru Brasserie, MG Road. +919591510193.
Four Seasons Bengaluru’s signature restaurant, CUR8 and the culinary genius behind House of Anglo — chef Karen Martin — come together to craft a menu that celebrates the rich tapestry of Anglo-Indian heritage this weekend. Anglo-Indian cuisine traces its origins to the colonial era, where the fusion of British and Indian culinary traditions gave birth to a unique gastronomic identity. ₹2,000. April 19. At Bellary Road. +918045222269.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway has planned a special buffet for Malgudi Days. This 10-day food festival inspired by RK Narayan’s iconic tales, captures the flavours of South India featuring traditional dishes such as Thatte Idly served alongside NH75 Mutton Curry, Special Kaima Unde Sarru, Naati Mutton Chops with Neer Dosa and Ghee Roast Station. ₹2,199 onwards. April 20 - 30, 12.30 to 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm to 11.00 pm. At Rajajinagar. +918042521000.