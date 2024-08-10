Café Noir’s new menu expands beyond European offerings to include classic dishes from the west

Nestled in the heart of India’s bustling urban landscape, Café Noir effortlessly encapsulates the essence of Parisian charm while offering a contemporary culinary experience. As one steps through the doors, the ambience, enriched with classic French elements like black and white portraits of Parisian tourist attractions transports patrons to the enchanting streets of the European city all while remaining firmly rooted in the vibrancy of its Indian setting. While the old menu here was a meticulously curated selection of French classics including flaky, buttery croissants to fresh burrata salads, pizzas and pasta, the recently rolled-out new menu retains all these with some new additions.
Seated at their charming Indiranagar outlet, we found comfort in their Classic Elegance Hot Chocolate that not only provided us war mth but kept us entertained as we experimented by tasting the rich Belgian cocoa with the range of accompaniments — like various chocolate shavings and marshmallows — it came with. Balancing the sweetness with savoury was Peri Peri Chicken and Cheese Garlic Bread with a perfectly crisp crust and a soft, fluffy interior — which proved to be a packed treat.
After downing a Farmer’s veg quiche, we opted for Cajun Corn Ribs recommended by the chef and Chipotle Panner Tacos with Guacamole. Although the French tart did not meet our expectations, the corn ribs served with sour cream and basil salsa gave us nothing to complain about and neither did the spicy and flavourful Mexican dish that followed. Among the standout dishes at Café Noir, the soulful Spaghetti Mushroom Porcini Ragout, infused with aromatic herbs, featured al dente spaghetti coated in a creamy and earthy porcini ragout that gave us deep, umami notes, all thanks to the perfectly sautéed mushrooms.
For dessert, however, instead of going for our usual picks of fresh bakes we ordered the elaborate Chocolate Soft Centre, a gooey lave cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a generous amount of caramel sauce that left us wanting to return to this place very soon.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.