List of this week's top food festivals and pop-ups in Bengaluru revealed

Citrus at the Leela Palace Bengaluru is presenting a Persian Food Festival pop up by well known Iranian chef Mona Poordaryaeinezhad. The festival aims to bring together flavours from ancient Greece, Rome, Asian and Mediterranean cultures that have greatly influenced Iranian cuisine. Signature dishes include Joojeh Kebab, Koobideh Kebab, Zereskh Polo and Baghali Polo. ₹2,850 onwards. On till September 1, 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Indiranagar. +918951774424.
Experience the taste of royalty at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway with their special Rampuri Cuisine Brunch. The menu highlighting the culinary heritage of Rampur — a region in Uttar Pradesh, sheds light on a lineage of nawabs whose love for experimentation and fusion of Awadhi and Afghani classics led to the invention of Rampuri cuisine. ₹2,799 onwards. August 30, lunch & dinner. At Rajajinagar. +918792493438.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal is hosting Asian Teas and Bruschetta Delight at Glazed, the hotel’s gourmet patisserie. The curated menu offers Wild Mushroom & Cream Cheese Bruschetta, Tomato Burrata Bruschetta, Avocado & Smoked Salmon Bruschetta, paired with the subtle flavours of Asian teas. ₹249 onwards. On till August 31, 10 am to 7 pm. At Nagavara. +919606482968.
Sriracha, a Pan-Asian cuisine restaurant, is excited to announce the launch of a new pop-up at the prestigious Embassy Lake Terraces — A Taste of Asia. On offer is a captivating pop-up with an array of Dim Sum and Baos, Crystal Shrimp Dumplings, Wild Mushroom Purple Dumplings and more. ₹1,000 onwards. August 30. At Hebbal.
Social, the neighborhood café chain, marks its 10th anniversary with the launch of their OG Menu, a nostalgic culinary journey featuring the most beloved dishes from the past ten years. Additionally, check out Time Drop — a daily 30-minute event where one select item from the OG Menu will be available for just ₹10. August 31, 9 am – 12.30 am. Across outlet.
Caffè Allora announces Festa Bella Pasta, a celebration of Italy’s finest pasta creations. Featuring an array of dishes — like Spinach Ricotta Ravioli, Goat Cheese & Garlic Mushroom Mezzalune, Gnocchi Sorrentina and Lamb Stew Cannelloni — the festival is an immersive journey into the soul of Italian cuisine. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +919986694971.