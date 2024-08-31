This adorable café in Kothanur is winning hearts for its cutesy interiors and absolutely adorable service!
There are few cafés that make you feel at home right when you enter — Anne & Co is one of those cafés. As soon as we pushed through their extremely aesthetic doors, we were engulfed with a heart-warming aroma of cookies and freshly brewed coffee. We were in awe of the decor— the pink and green walls were adorned with the most unique ceramics.
As we approached a ceramic filled shelf, we became increasingly sure that we might purchase all of them, if given a chance. From potted plants to intricate figurines, this cafe had it all. But it didn’t just stop at ceramics — they had rugs, dream catchers, candles and so much more!
With plants lining the walls, we felt like we just stepped into a space straight out of the movies. If you’re finding it difficult to imagine how the café looked —think Pinterest meets Bridgerton.
The café is run by an entire family and lucky for us we got to meet all of them! We found out that the café actually started off as just a ceramic shop. Eventually they realized that as people were shopping they needed refreshments, so a flask of coffee and tea were brought in. Soon something to munch on was also required, so they brought a cooler for their homemade cupcakes and just like that, this ceramic shop turned into the prettiest café in the vicinity.From supplying ceramics to baking the brownies, the business was truly a team effort and they do it with the sweetest of smiles.
We sat down at our table and were once again intrigued by the pink and white checked table cloth accompanied by a tissue holder filled with hot pink tissues that looked too pretty to use. Anne Mascarenhas, the owner of Anne & Co greeted us with a plate of freshly baked cookies, which is now the only way we would like to be greeted hence forth, please note. The cookies were warm, buttery and just melted in our mouth. Along with the cookies we had a cup of coffee and Peach Ice tea, a combination you can never go wrong with.
As we were finishing off the last crumbs of the cookies, we were presented with our next dish, a Focaccia Chicken Sandwich. We’re pretty serious about our sandwiches and this one did not disappoint! The bread was extremely buttery and soft, the chicken was well-flavoured and it all came together to form the perfect sandwich. Then came the Panini Salami Sandwiches with pesto, this sandwich was extremely rich. The buttery bun along with velvety cheese and perfectly cooked salami was a combination dreams were made of. The chicken was perfectly cooked and went so well with the melted cheese and pesto.
Though already stuffed, we couldn’t resist dessert! There were so many to choose from, cupcakes, brownies and cookies, we were being pulled in all directions.
Finally, we let Anne choose our dessert and we’re glad she did! Out came the most amazing cinnamon roll. Drizzled with icing, this cinnamon roll was the sweetest end to the meal.
Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Elu’s Road, Kothanur.