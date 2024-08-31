This adorable café in Kothanur is winning hearts for its cutesy interiors and absolutely adorable service!

There are few cafés that make you feel at home right when you enter — Anne & Co is one of those cafés. As soon as we pushed through their extremely aesthetic doors, we were engulfed with a heart-warming aroma of cookies and freshly brewed coffee. We were in awe of the decor— the pink and green walls were adorned with the most unique ceramics.

As we approached a ceramic filled shelf, we became increasingly sure that we might purchase all of them, if given a chance. From potted plants to intricate figurines, this cafe had it all. But it didn’t just stop at ceramics — they had rugs, dream catchers, candles and so much more!

With plants lining the walls, we felt like we just stepped into a space straight out of the movies. If you’re finding it difficult to imagine how the café looked —think Pinterest meets Bridgerton.