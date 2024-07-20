The Suay Asian Café in Bengaluru offers quick bites from various Asian countries with a focus on Vietnamese cuisine

Sometimes all you need is a serene ambience and exquisite food to feel like you're at a destination you've always dreamed of visiting. And this newest Vietnamese haven in the heart of JP Nagar offers just that a unique cultural experience through their crafted food menu. Nestled in a refurbished establishment, Suay Asian Café's elegant decor - pristine white walls, cane chairs and indoor plants creates an illusion of a holiday home. The restaurant spans three floors, boasting an impressive seating capacity that caters to various dining preferences, from cosy balcony nooks to dedicated workstations and romantic booths.
Specialising in quick Pan Asian bites and meal bowls with a particular focus on Vietnamese dish es, this restaurant's flavoursome fare is complemented by a selection of Suay Zero Cocktails. We opted for the best-selling dishes from the cuisines they expertise. Be it the Banh Mi (a Vietnamese baguette sandwich, featuring a sumptuous pate spread with poached meat, sauteed onions, pickled vegetables and fresh herbs) or Pho (a Vietnamese staple serving nutritious rice noodle soup) the menu promises dishes that deliver layers of flavour in every bite. But none can compete with the Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls stuffed with a refreshing mix of veggies, mint and chewy rice noodles, served with a Nuoc Cham dressing giving a deliciously tangy finish.
The café's dimsums are pretty tasty too not to mention the Charcoal cream cheese and truffle oil that are a must-try; while equally enticing is the Burmese curry corn infused with lemongrass and filled with water chestnut. Usually, when it is time to boost ourselves with a cuppa joe we always know what we are gonna order surprising- ly not this time though. With tempting options like Salted pistachio latte, Jackfruit latte and Coconut latte on offer, even a coffee connoisseur is sure to be left confused. But we ended the meal picking a Jackfruit latte and a Pain au chocolat to go along with it and we wouldn't have preferred ending our meal in any other way!
Meal for two: INR 1,400 onwards. At 100 Feet Ring Road, JP Nagar.