The Suay Asian Café in Bengaluru offers quick bites from various Asian countries with a focus on Vietnamese cuisine

The café's dimsums are pretty tasty too not to mention the Charcoal cream cheese and truffle oil that are a must-try; while equally enticing is the Burmese curry corn infused with lemongrass and filled with water chestnut. Usually, when it is time to boost ourselves with a cuppa joe we always know what we are gonna order surprising- ly not this time though. With tempting options like Salted pistachio latte, Jackfruit latte and Coconut latte on offer, even a coffee connoisseur is sure to be left confused. But we ended the meal picking a Jackfruit latte and a Pain au chocolat to go along with it and we wouldn't have preferred ending our meal in any other way!

Meal for two: INR 1,400 onwards. At 100 Feet Ring Road, JP Nagar.