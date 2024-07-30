Head to this all-day casual bar in central Bengaluru to indulge in a European Sunday brunch and refreshing cocktails

Before we picked out from the list of fancy dishes we had to clink to this outing and in came Peach Paloma boasting saffron-infused gin and peach puree accompanied by Tropical Nirvana offering a refreshing blend of gin, cardamom-infused coconut water, pickled onion brine, fresh grapefruit juice and tonic water.

No later than a moment, we took a chomp out of the baked asparagus and goat cheese bagel and the cheese simply melted away in our mouths leaving behind a trail of creaminess and the crunchy yet fresh textures of the stalks of this perennial flowering plant. It was served with apple slaw and potato wedges, which were also on point when coupled with each other. But it would be unfair if we called this the hero dish because The Florentine eggs benedict — serving perfectly poached eggs nestled atop a bed of sautéed spinach, crowned with hollandaise sauce, tangy lemon and butter, all brought together on a toasted English muffin - surpassed it pretty effortlessly.