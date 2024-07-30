Head to this all-day casual bar in central Bengaluru to indulge in a European Sunday brunch and refreshing cocktails

Ii you have run out of cafes and are on a hunt for family- friendly contemporary restaurants to take your parents out on a Gen Z date, where you can tap your feet to Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter together, then Daysie should definitely be on your list. Whether it's brunch or a late lunch, this casual space with a cosy vibe has you covered with a European-style menu that does not disappoint. Due to the unpredictable weather outside, we chose to cosy up in a corner booth on the first level, set before the life-size, lit-up crossword puzzle adorning the wall to sample their Sunday brunch menu.
Before we picked out from the list of fancy dishes we had to clink to this outing and in came Peach Paloma boasting saffron-infused gin and peach puree accompanied by Tropical Nirvana offering a refreshing blend of gin, cardamom-infused coconut water, pickled onion brine, fresh grapefruit juice and tonic water.
No later than a moment, we took a chomp out of the baked asparagus and goat cheese bagel and the cheese simply melted away in our mouths leaving behind a trail of creaminess and the crunchy yet fresh textures of the stalks of this perennial flowering plant. It was served with apple slaw and potato wedges, which were also on point when coupled with each other. But it would be unfair if we called this the hero dish because The Florentine eggs benedict — serving perfectly poached eggs nestled atop a bed of sautéed spinach, crowned with hollandaise sauce, tangy lemon and butter, all brought together on a toasted English muffin - surpassed it pretty effortlessly.
While the big bowl of Cherry, berry muesli dotted with chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and dry fruits was a tasty and healthy choice, it was the Creamy Pesto gnocchi plated inside of a block of bread which was without a doubt the winner of the day. Or so we thought until we bit into the sinful chocolate waffles topped with seasonal fruits and served with whipped cream and nutella, giving us our happily- meal-after.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At MG Road.