Two brand new beverages from Bengaluru win our hearts and how!

When we heard that a Bengaluru brand was going to launch its own version of goli soda — a childhood memory for most of us — we were, of course, very excited.
In no time, we asked the makers to send us samples of the variants and they obliged. What got us more excited, however, was that they also sent us another brand new launch — their version of the nata de coco juice-based drink Mogu Mogu — rebranded quite cutely as Dobra Coco Poco.
Made with natural sugar and mineral water, Dobra Pop Goli is a delightful indulgence suitable for any occasion and we absolutely loved the options available.
Our favourites were the Mango and Litchi variants of Coco Poco and the Grape Pop Goli. Also, the fact that the Coco Poco is all desi and tastes exactly like Mogu Mogu, gave us another reason to be excited for this product.
Like always, we at Indulge love to be vocal for local and this brand lives up to the expectations we had, leaving us pleasantly surprised.
INR 65 onwards. In stores.