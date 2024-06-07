This week, we list seven brand-new food experiences from across Bengaluru that are sure to get your tastebuds tingling

It’s no surprise to the average Bengalurean that namma uru is home to one of the most exciting culinary scenes in the country. With a plethora of launches in the last few weeks and several more this weekend, here’s our curated pick of seven gourmand indulgences that we’re sure you will absolutely enjoy.
Travel the world on a plate (and in a glass!) as Geist Brewing Co.'s new menu features unique street food twists from around the globe, served bistro style for sharing. Think Kale Bhel with a fiery kick and a Sriracha Fried Chicken dripping with flavour. Plus, innovative cocktails like the Not a Mysore Pak whiskey concoction or the pandan cake-inspired Breakfast of Champions. ₹2,000 onwards. Ongoing, 12 pm onwards. Across outlets. +918867707102.
Experience the best of artisanal bread, cheese and meats in Bengaluru's exclusive sandwich pop-up - When Cheese Meats Bread by SAPA, Nari & Kage and Salty CuredPigs. From Mortadella to Cotto Salami, each creation promises a flavour-packed journey with a side of crispy chips. ₹600. June 9, 12 pm onwards. At Nari & Kage, Koramangala.
Original Burger Co, a new gourmet burger brand is launching its first-ever outlet in the city. Think hand-crafted, freshly made artisanal burgers and an exciting range of smash and nude burgers like Lamb Nude, Chicken Nude and Fresh Veg Delight - all topped with sun-dried tomatoes, portobello mushrooms and paired with house-made sauces. ₹235 onwards. At Kalyan Nagar. +917978948799.
Ouzo by Fire, a Rosetta experience, promises a culinary journey through Portuguese influences, Saraswat secrets and Mangalorean magic with their debut menu. Savour iconic dishes, vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from Xacuti to Alle Belle - each bite a celebration of fresh, local produce nurtured by the Western Ghats. ₹1,000 onwards. Ongoing, 12 pm onwards. At Ouzo by Fire, Indiranagar. +918951989362.
Get ready for a culinary extravaganza as renowned chef Auroni Mookerjee arrives at Zarf with the Probashi Table - a Bengali food pop-up. Mark your dates and savour the creamy Daab Chingri, a hearty Sukto and end the meal on a happy note with mishti doi. ₹3,500 onwards. June 8 & 9, 12 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre. +918777248187.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal is hosting a month-long Barista & Puffs Festival at Glazed, the hotel's gourmet patisserie. The menu showcases both vegetarian and non-vegetarian puffs like Mix Vegetable Puff, Tandoori Paneer Puff, Egg Puff and Ghee Roast Mutton Puff - each with a unique modern twist and all paired with expertly crafted barista beverages. ₹120 onwards. On till June 30. At Nagavara. +919606482968.
Journey Through Time with Jackfruit caters to everything from refreshing jackfruit smoothies and milkshakes to savoury options like Goan Vindaloo, Sambar, Fried Rice and Chilli Jackfruit. Feeling adventurous? Try unique offerings like raw Jackfruit Biryani, Butter Masala, Avocado Jackfruit Salad and even Jackfruit Lasagna and Cheese Balls. ₹2,800 onwards. June 9, 12 pm-3 pm. At Ambrosia, Clarks Exotica Convention Resort & Spa, Devanahalli Road. +919686536667.