This Bengaluru-based restaurant is offering the best of Cantonese cuisine with its 'Lantern Brunch'

The soup, with its rich layers of soy, was warmth personified. The restaurant recently introduced a new dim sum range. The Truffle Edamame Dumpling, with its truffle-scented edamame cream, wrapped inside wheat starch skin, just melts in the mouth.

The other strong contenders in this dim sum duel included, Chicken Xiao Long Bao, which was fulfilling, thanks to the minced chicken-flavoured soup that goes into it; Nori Seafood Roll, with its rich ocean taste; and Peking Duck Dumpling, fried with leeks, carrot and scallion.

Even as we were soaking in the dim sum experience, a glorious plate of Crispy Chilli Chicken reached our table. The precise mix of onion, capsicum, chillies and scallion, merging with chicken, makes for a nostalgic dish, reminiscent of the ’90s.

This is how chilli chicken used to be, smooth on the palate, with a mildly spiced aftertaste. The chicken was succulent, dancing well with its fellow ingredients.

Next up, the Crispy Aromatic Duck had a traditionally tasty vibe about it, which became complete with a dash of Chinese herbs, crudites, steamed pancakes and Hoisin sauce.

The main course threw more delectable surprises. A bowl each of Chicken Burnt Garlic Fried Rice and Chicken Wok Tossed Hakka Noodles were simple, yet sublime, having spent time in the wok for the requisite minutes, coating itself with a toasty note.