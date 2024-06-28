Want to try something new? Head to these seven food festivals and new restaurants in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's food scene needs know introduction but if you are looking for something new in this sea of offerings then you have come to the right place! This list is specially curated for you...
Caffe Allora, the renowned Italian bistro announces the grand opening of its sixth outlet at Phoenix Mall of Asia. From meticulously crafted pizzas and pasta to a delectable array of risottos and antipasti, the menu curated by the restaurant caters to every discerning palate which pairs well with the selection of coffees, artisanal juices, as well as an extensive array of wine beer and cocktails. Meal for two: ₹1,500. At Hebbal. +918049626655.
Khandani Rajdhani, renowned for its authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisine, is inviting women to take advantage of their latest thali offer — Women’s Wednesday. For die-hard female fans of classics like Dhokla, Dahi-wada, Dal Bati Churma, Ker Sangri and Gujarati Kadhi, this mid-week treat serves as a perfect outing. ₹399 onwards. Across outlets.
Pan Asian restaurant Foo is celebrating Dim Sum Month throughout July with a specially curated selection of dim sum baskets. Regal Dim Sum Basket for vegetarians and the Superior Dim Sum Basket for non-vegetarians, each features eight exquisite and each variety of dumplings is paired with a specific sauce. ₹650 onwards. On till July 31. At Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road. +919742044747.
The newly opened Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru is all set to open doors to its all-day dining and pool bar — Cosmo. Inspired by Indian, Asian and European influences, Cosmo’s menu celebrates the world on a plate by seamlessly blending a buffet and à la carte experiences. Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Bellary Road. +918069861234.
Indulge in India’s first Kahvalti breakfast, offering traditional dishes like Menemen, Mihlama, Pide, Honey with Kaymek and traditional Turkish ph pastry Mini Borek. This meal at Öz is driven by a smörgåsbord of freshly baked breads like Simit, Gevrek and classic Pita. ₹2,399. At Öz by Kebapci, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. +917090677771.
Celebrate the vibrant flavours of India at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore which puts a delightful twist on their legendary Desi Hi-Tea experience this Monsoon. Served at the Lobby Lounge, fine chai is accompanied by Charred Raw Mango Avocado, Passion Fruit Puchka, the Open-faced Vada Pav, Chicken Tikka Bouchees and Saffron Cheesecake. ₹1,450 onwards. On till June 30, 3.30 pm onwards. At Residency Road. +918049148000.
YouMee, the Pan-Asian restaurant chain, launches Manga Matsuri Festival. Drawing inspiration from manga, this festival menu features a delightful assortment of dishes intertwined with the spirit of manga storytelling like Rock Corn Tempura, Vegan Coconut Curry Ramen, Hong Kong Style Noodles and Hibachi Fried Rice to Rainbow Maki. Besides this, the place also boasts vibrant decorations, cut-outs, collectible manga stickers and manga boxes and game mats. ₹225 onwards. On till July 15. Across outlets.