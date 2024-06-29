Bengaluru’s beloved vegetarian deli and café opens its second outlet in the city with several new dishes on the menu

Well, it turns out that this famous vegetarian deli and coffee shop, which only opened a year ago in JP Nagar, has not only opened doors to a new space in RMZ Eco World but is all set to welcome patrons at another space in Indiranagar too.

Different from its debut outlet, this new establishment in Bellandur — although squeezed into the foodcourt with several other brands — manages to stand out thanks to its minimalistic interiors that integrate various elements of nature like live plants, stone tables and the cosy corner where we were seated. All while retaining its signature grid and pattern wall art, calming off-white textured walls and a fresh bakes display station filled with their best-sellers.