Bengaluru’s beloved vegetarian deli and café opens its second outlet in the city with several new dishes on the menu

Now there are a million ways to spend a Saturday afternoon, but not even in our wildest dreams did it occur to us that we’d be perched on a life-sized pebble, beneath a tree dipping a Brown Butter & Chocochip Cookie in specialty coffee (cappuccino) amid a tech park. This cosy picnic-inspired nook wasn’t the only surprise that the weekend and the newest outlet of the popular café, The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, had in store for us.
Well, it turns out that this famous vegetarian deli and coffee shop, which only opened a year ago in JP Nagar, has not only opened doors to a new space in RMZ Eco World but is all set to welcome patrons at another space in Indiranagar too.
Different from its debut outlet, this new establishment in Bellandur — although squeezed into the foodcourt with several other brands — manages to stand out thanks to its minimalistic interiors that integrate various elements of nature like live plants, stone tables and the cosy corner where we were seated. All while retaining its signature grid and pattern wall art, calming off-white textured walls and a fresh bakes display station filled with their best-sellers.
Being regulars at this café, we knew the whole menu by heart. But we had set foot on the premises with a vow to not give into our craving for familiar flavours and only taste dishes we hadn’t devoured multiple times before. Considering this was a lazy weekend brunch, we picked Hass Avacado On Toast dressed with chilli oil and dynamite sauce to kick off the meal on a lighter and healthier note before digging into newly-introduced delicacies — Squash Kebabs and Dahi Kebabs.
The former was a mix of zucchini, paneer and piri piri while the latter was vermicelli-coated balls stuffed with hung curd, chilli, ginger, cardamom and coriander and served with green and tamarind chutney.
Our initial plan was to wrap up the meal with creamy Greener Dimsums made with spinach, broccoli, pokchoy and spring onion on red coconut curry but we needed another fix of coffee and a punch of spice to re-activate our brains after this hearty brunch.
So in came a Iced Vietnamese accompanied by Piri Piri Parmesan Fries and Mexican Corn Ribs (steamed and deep fried whole corn, flavoured with home spices, served with mint mayo) — a pair of perfect snacks which made our little trip to this part of the town absolutely worth it.
Meal for two: ₹500 onwards. At Bellandur.
