Explosion at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe leaves at least 4 injured: Reports

An explosion at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield on Friday afternoon left at least four people injured. While, the exact cause of the blast remains unclear, initial suspicions point towards a possible LPG leak, said sources.

Authorities responded swiftly, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police from Whitefield rushing to the scene, according to reports. The area surrounding the cafe has been cordoned off to facilitate the investigation.

“Thankfully, no fire was present upon our arrival,” a senior officer was quoted as saying, estimating the incident’s duration at around 30 seconds. “The cause is being actively investigated.”

The injured individuals have been transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Further details regarding the incident and the condition of those injured are awaited.