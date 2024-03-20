Eat, drink and be merry with these five newly launched menus across Bengaluru

There is hardly a weekend in Bengaluru where its culinary scene is not thriving. From new menus to pop-ups and food festivals, there is something for every discerning diner. Here, we list down some of the menus, some for Holi and Ramadan, that you must check out.

Slice of Italy

Taking their diners on a trip to Italy with their carefully curated Italian menu, Lazy Suzy brings you Italian Fridays. Featuring authentic Italian flavours and ingredients, the menu includes a wide selection of delicacies such as Minestrone Milanese Soup, Panzanella Salad, Chicken Involtini with Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, Grilled fillet of Mahi Mahi fish, Chicken amongst others.₹1500. Every Friday, available for lunch and dinner. At Indiranagar.