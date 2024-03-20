Eat, drink and be merry with these five newly launched menus across Bengaluru

There is hardly a weekend in Bengaluru where its culinary scene is not thriving. From new menus to pop-ups and food festivals, there is something for every discerning diner. Here, we list down some of the menus, some for Holi and Ramadan, that you must check out.
Slice of Italy
Taking their diners on a trip to Italy with their carefully curated Italian menu, Lazy Suzy brings you Italian Fridays. Featuring authentic Italian flavours and ingredients, the menu includes a wide selection of delicacies such as Minestrone Milanese Soup, Panzanella Salad, Chicken Involtini with Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, Grilled fillet of Mahi Mahi fish, Chicken amongst others.₹1500. Every Friday, available for lunch and dinner. At Indiranagar.
Celebration Certified
On the special occasion of Ramadan, Courtyard by Marriott introduces you to their specially curated Iftar boxes. Led by executive chef Vijay Bhandari and team the boxes include both veg and non-veg options. The non-veg boxes include delectable cuisines such as Tujji Chicken Tikka, Keema Nimona Samosa and Dum Ka Murgh and the veg boxes include offerings such as Hari Mutter Ki Kachori, Bharwan Paneer Tikka and Paneer Nazbu Korma. ₹899 onwards. Till April 10, 9 am to 9 pm. At Outer Ring Road, Jogappa Layout.
Sushi Supremacy
Shiro, the Pan Asian restaurant calls out to all the sushi lovers with their all-you-can-eat sushi and sangria feast. Curated by chef Priyank Chouhan, the extravaganza includes sixteen different options to choose from including Chilli Popper Maki, Crispy Spicy Avocado, Katsu Chicken Maki and much more. Paired perfectly with red and white wine sangria, one can also explore non-alcoholic beverages like virgin mojito and iced tea.₹1500. All weekdays, 12 pm to 3 pm. At UB City, Vittal Malya Road.
Starry Shenangians
With a blissful culinary experience under the starlit sky, JW Mariott introduces you to Backyard Barbeque. Bringing the diners Pineapple Barbeque, a delectable spread of freshly baked pizza and pasta, all perfectly complemented by an array of beers on tap, the experience here blends luxury and leisure together. ₹2500 onwards. Every Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm. At Truffle & Co. in JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa.
Taste of Rampur
Indulge in the richness of Rampur's royal kitchen with chef Rehman’s specially curated Rampuri menu. With delicious cuisines such as Dum Chaap Korma, Gobhi Musullum, Nasheela Jheenga, Nawabi Subzyat Biryani and more, the menu also includes mouth-watering desserts such as Khubani Ka Halwa and Eid Ke Sewiyan. Ala carte menu. Till March 24, 12.30 pm onwards. At Ritz Carlton.