Indulge yourself in these Holi-special brunches from Bengaluru's finest restaurants

With Holi just around the corner, the city’s canvas is all set to turn colourful. But, while you immerse yourself in the colourful extravaganza, don’t forget to grab a bite or two to energise and keep that festive spirit going!
To ensure that you soak in not just vibrant colours, but also some fantastic flavours, Bengaluru’s finest hotels and restaurants are dishing out Holi-special brunches and we’ve put together the ten best that we would recommend…
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel
From delicious street food varieties to Holi-themed cocktails, this brunch has something for everybody! Begin your taste trek with the refreshing welcoming drink and go on to savour chaats and snacks specially crafted to suit the occasion. And, if you’re looking for non-alcoholic options, beat the heat with the hotel’s assortment of soft beverages. ₹2,399 onwards. On March 25, 12.30 pm – 3 pm. At Whitefield.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal
Go traditional this Holi with The Hebbal Café’s Holi brunch. Indulge yourself in a delicious range of classic festive dishes including Sweet Gujiya, Puran Poli, Besan Papdi, Dahi Vada and much more. Don’t forget to sip on the refreshing Kesar Thandai and mocktails while you enjoy a delightful live band performance. ₹1,999 onwards. On March 24, 12.30 pm — 3.30 pm. At Nagawara.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Whether you’re craving chaat, classic desi dishes or drinks, this Holi brunch at Feast will keep you hydrated through the festivities. The spread features Mawa Gujiya, Pav Bhaji and Keema Pav, which you can perfectly pair with festive-themed drinks, including the Holi Hai G&T, Thandai Martini and Gulaal Margarita. ₹2,700 onwards. On March 24 and March 25, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
Step into MoMo Café’s vibrant festive ambience and get ready to be transported to a culinary world like none other. With the lively set-up and delicious Holi-special dishes including Dry fruit Gujiya, Mewe Ki Kheer, Khoya Jalebi and Motichoor Laddoo, your celebration will be as sweet and colourful as it can get. ₹2,200 onwards. On March 24, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Bellandur.
The Leela Palace Bengaluru
Celebrating consciousness on the occasion of Holi, The Leela Palace’s Phoolon Wali Brunch features an array of diverse cuisines. On the menu are Paani Batashe, Batata Harra, Himalayan Earth Bowl, Mango Shrikhand Brulee and lots more! Visitors can also create dishes according to their tastes and preferences at the DIY stations. ₹4,000 onwards. On March 25, 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At Old Airport Road.
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Bangalore
Begin and end your Holi meal with flavourful appetisers, a wholesome main course and delectable desserts. Asia Alive’s festive brunch offers crunchy pakoras, chaat, a variety of Indian bread and curries, gulab jamun, kheer and lots more. As you indulge in an exciting culinary experience, you can also participate in fun activities that elevate the festive spirit! ₹2,199 onwards. On March 24, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Sarjapur Main Road.
Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa
With a themed decor to elevate your festive experience, Ambrosia’s special brunch is where you and your loved ones need to be this Holi. For dessert lovers, the spread offers Gujiya, Malpua, Puran Poli, Mattar ki Kheer and Shakkar Para along with Besan Papri, Saffron Rice and other delicious dishes! ₹2,300 onwards. On March 24 and March 25, 12 pm – 3 pm. At Devanahalli.
The Den, Bengaluru
This festive brunch at The Creek is a double delight — not only does it offer delicacies that celebrate the spirit of Holi, but it is also crafted to honour the Jewish tradition of Purim. ₹2,199 onwards. On March 24, 12 pm – 4 pm. At Whitefield.
The Oberoi, Bengaluru
With live culinary stations that let you witness your favourite festive dishes come to life, the Holi brunch at Lapis and Wabi Sabi features delicious desserts like Gujiya, Malpua, Thandai-flavoured cheesecake and more. Don’t shy away from grabbing a cocktail or two, for these are creatively curated by skilled mixologists! ₹3,500 onwards. On March 24, 1.00 pm onwards. At MG Road.