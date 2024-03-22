Indulge yourself in these Holi-special brunches from Bengaluru's finest restaurants

With Holi just around the corner, the city’s canvas is all set to turn colourful. But, while you immerse yourself in the colourful extravaganza, don’t forget to grab a bite or two to energise and keep that festive spirit going!

To ensure that you soak in not just vibrant colours, but also some fantastic flavours, Bengaluru’s finest hotels and restaurants are dishing out Holi-special brunches and we’ve put together the ten best that we would recommend…

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel

From delicious street food varieties to Holi-themed cocktails, this brunch has something for everybody! Begin your taste trek with the refreshing welcoming drink and go on to savour chaats and snacks specially crafted to suit the occasion. And, if you’re looking for non-alcoholic options, beat the heat with the hotel’s assortment of soft beverages. ₹2,399 onwards. On March 25, 12.30 pm – 3 pm. At Whitefield.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

Go traditional this Holi with The Hebbal Café’s Holi brunch. Indulge yourself in a delicious range of classic festive dishes including Sweet Gujiya, Puran Poli, Besan Papdi, Dahi Vada and much more. Don’t forget to sip on the refreshing Kesar Thandai and mocktails while you enjoy a delightful live band performance. ₹1,999 onwards. On March 24, 12.30 pm — 3.30 pm. At Nagawara.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Whether you’re craving chaat, classic desi dishes or drinks, this Holi brunch at Feast will keep you hydrated through the festivities. The spread features Mawa Gujiya, Pav Bhaji and Keema Pav, which you can perfectly pair with festive-themed drinks, including the Holi Hai G&T, Thandai Martini and Gulaal Margarita. ₹2,700 onwards. On March 24 and March 25, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Step into MoMo Café’s vibrant festive ambience and get ready to be transported to a culinary world like none other. With the lively set-up and delicious Holi-special dishes including Dry fruit Gujiya, Mewe Ki Kheer, Khoya Jalebi and Motichoor Laddoo, your celebration will be as sweet and colourful as it can get. ₹2,200 onwards. On March 24, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Bellandur.