Indulge in traditional festive fare at these fifteen spots that will show you how to say farewell to Lent, the right way

As the vibrant hues of spring begin to bloom, so does the anticipation for the joyous celebration of Easter. This cherished holiday brings with it a sense of renewal, hope and, of course, delectable treats. Across Bengaluru, Easter is commemorated in style with an array of brunches, menus and hampers offered by some of its finest hotels and cafes — here’s a long list of our picks.
Lazy Suzy
This charming small café and bakery rolls out a curated menu bursting with fresh, seasonal flavours for the Easter festivities. From Chilled Mango and Milk Chocolate Cheesecake accompanied by a raspberry coulis drizzle and Fresh Strawberry Panna Cotta plated with zesty lime and chilli sauce to New York Cheesecake served with fresh mango, strawberries and a refreshing mint salsa, the offerings are refreshing. ₹350 onwards. Ongoing. At Indiranagar. +918025272737.
ITC Gardenia
The property’s all-day dining restaurant, Cubbon Pavilion, has planned a sumptuous spread for this week’s Special Edition Sunday Brunch with Lamb Shanks with Rosemary, Carrot Beetroot Latkes and Glazed Ham Leg among other treats. Additionally, the hotel is also hosting a traditional Easter Egg Hunt to ensure the brunch buffet leaves you with cherished moments. ₹3,000 onwards. March 31. At Residency Road. +918022119898.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Cinnamon, the gourmet snack bar at the hotel, unveils an enticing array of Easter goodies that include traditional favourites. While the Easter Treats Hamper features an assortment of delights — Easter Fruit Cake, Pecan Pie, Orange Chocolate Bon Bons, Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies, Hot Cross Buns and a Decorative Easter Eggs — the special menu offers Austrian Linzer Torte, Classic Simmel Cake, Pumpkin Cinnamon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting and more. ₹60 onwards. Hampers start at `7,500. On till March 31. At Race Course Road. +919513944520.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
Paint your eggs at Whitefield Baking Company — the hotel’s bakery — while you bite into the traditional cakes, hot cross buns and delightful artisanal Easter cookies. Besides these, one can also indulge in designer cupcakes that define the spirit of the holiday. ₹900 onwards. On till March 31. At Whitefield. +919873972639.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center
On this joyous occasion, the patrons can enjoy an exclusive Easter Brunch spread at three exquisite dining venues of the property — Feast, Inazia and Plunge. A selection of special Easter-themed drinks have been paired with Chaat Bhandar, sizzling grills, seafood and decadent desserts, all curated by chef JP Singh. ₹2,399 onwards. March 31, 12:30 pm – 4 pm. At Whitefield. +919513982019.
Smoke House Deli
On receiving positive responses from the guests during Valentine’s Day this year, all the outlets of this popular deli across the country have been inspired to bring back this activity for their diners this Easter — doodle your favourite artwork on a piece of cookie. March 30 & 31. At Indiranagar & Lavelle Road. +919152010478.
Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore
A giant Easter egg — overflowing with gems and candies — Bunny Cake, sweet hot cross buns, a diverse selection of our live counters next, Mixed Lettuce with Bacon and Smoked Chicken with Pepper, Crunchy Seafood Salad, Grilled Fish with Orange and lots more to savour this Easter at Limelight. Don’t forget the dessert section serving BlueBerry Eclairs, Iris Fantasy Gateaux and sugar-free Rich Chocolate. ₹1,800 onwards. March 31, 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At Domlur. +919902954007.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Boasting a diverse spread of spectacular dishes from around the globe on Easter Sunday. At Ministry of Food, one can taste delicacies like Assorted Stuffed Eggs featuring Salmon Mousse, Tuna Mousse, Pan-Fried Hamour with Capers, Sarangi Qubooli, Strawberry Entremet, Oreo Parfait, Pistachio Terrine, Choco Strawberry Mousse, Fruit Parfait and flavoured Cream Cheese. ₹2,499 onwards. March 31, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. +918050313003.
The Leela Palace Bengaluru
This luxurious property’s all-day dining restaurant Citrus is organising a grand Easter Brunch. On offer is a wide range of holiday favourites like Devilled Eggs, Gourmet Cheese and Cold Cuts, mains include Roasts, Bakes and Gratins paired with their in-house fresh baked bread selection, Easter Eggs and Bunnies and live cooking stations set alongside a live band. ₹4,200 onwards. March 31, 12.30 pm – 4 pm. At Old Airport Road. +918951974424.
Conrad Bengaluru
This specially-curated brunch at Caraway Kitchen features scrumptious options like Spinach and Artichoke Filo Pie, Stuffed Leg of Lamb, Easter Pecan Pie, Vanilla Custard in Egg Shell, Chocolate Tart with Nest and Eggs accompanied by live counters like the Devil Egg bar, Easter Egg Station, Grandma Pie Station and Ultimate Poke Bowl. ₹3,000 onwards. March 31. At Kensington Road. +918022144444.
Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
Transform your Easter celebration into a joyous feast with Neo Kitchen’s extensive brunch buffet that comes with live cooking stations dedicated to Coastal Food, Dim Sum, Pasta, Indian Tawa, Chats, Grills, Sushi and Egg-Shaped Chocolates, Turkish Ice Cream and other delightful treats. Complementing these gustatory delights, the property will host a magician, pottery and caricature sessions to keep you occupied. ₹1,500 onwards. March 31, 12 pm – 4 pm. At Nagawara. +918069012345.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal
Chef Rajeev Kumar of The Hebbal Café, the hotel’s all-day multi-cuisine dining restaurant, has curated a selection of Easter specialities including Babka, Pierogi, Hot Cross Buns, Bunny Cake, Ham Pie, Braised Lamb Leg and Vegetable Pot Pie. Complementing this feast, savour unlimited servings of specially crafted mocktails tailored to the occasion while being entertained by vibrant live music. ₹1,999 onwards. March 31, 12.30 pm - 3:30 pm. At Outer Ring Road, Hebbal. +918061226777.
Suzy Q
The popular bar brings out an Easterrific menu this Easter. There are Emmental Spiral Soufra with Spiced Tomato Sauce, Chicken Wellington and Seared Jumbo Prawns with Strawberry Basil Relish, Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes; and Plum Glazed Pork Ribs with three Berry Salsa to choose from. ₹320 onwards. On till March 31. At Queens Road. +918047250088.
Daysie: All Day Casual Bar
This hotspot in the city centre brings a special menu that includes Five Spiced Beetroot Carpaccio; Mini Shepherd Pie and Grilled Bacon; Prawn grilled in Chipotle Sauce; Garlic Herbed Roast Chicken; Sole Pithivier and Maple Glazed Pork Chops; and Chocolate Nest Egg Royale and Pecan Pie with Molasses Cookies coupled with set of special cocktails named Peter Rabbit, Jumping Jack, Bananarama, The Burrower and Spring Sangria. ₹350 onwards. On till March 31. At MG Road. +918047250000.
Honey bunny
Head to Bengaluru Baking Company and start your Easter celebrations with the classic Hot Buns or savour the rich flavours of Kulich, a Russian Easter bread, Simnel Cake, Hummingbird Cake, BBC’s luxurious Easter Chocolate Egg and Strawberry Pistachio Basket. Whilst there, do not miss their Easter-themed entremets like the Bunny Cart and the enchanting Easter Garden. ₹120 onwards. March 31. At JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.+918067189999. More on Page 4 & 6.