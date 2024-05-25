A six-stop trail in Bengaluru to make the most of the Summer season

Enjoy perfectly handcrafted cocktails that remind you of summer in every sip and bite.
Combining classic drinks with unique ingredients to create refreshing concoctions, from the tangy Manga Mule to the tropical Hey Daisy, there's a drink for everyone. Here’s to good company, splash of sunshine and unparalleled flavours. ₹600 onwards. On till May 31. At Monkey Bar, MG road. +918655464500.
Escape the summer heat at Sheraton Grand's chic lobby bar. Their exclusive summer cocktails, crafted with seasonal fruits and premium spirits, promise to refresh and rejuvenate. Don’t miss the floral-cucumber Rose Spritz and the fruity, frozen Aquarius. Indulge in this vibrant escape. ₹1,200 onwards. On till May 31, 12pm onwards. At Chime, Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel. +919513982015.
Pop away your summer worries with refreshing bubble teas. A haven for boba lovers - 14 delicious options await, from refreshing flavours like Berry Matcha or Korean Banana, all customizable with fun toppings. Ditch the boring summer drinks to quench your thirst and treat yourself to bubble teas. ₹350 onwards. Ongoing, 12pm onwards. At Burma Burma, across outlets. +91 9632866118.
Indulge in an exquisite selection of mango desserts and refreshing non-alcoholic cocktails. From mango cakes to mango-infused drinks, each offering highlights the unique flavour of the season's star fruit. Don't miss the chef's specials like Alphonso Vanilla Pastry and Fresh Mango Cheesecake or the gateaux featuring Mango Charlotte and Mango White Forest. ₹249 onwards. On till 31 May. At Cinnamon, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. +919513944520.
If you are a fan of pineapple on pizza? Then you should surely try mango on the Italian staple. Enjoy the seasonal fruit with a unique twist as the menu boasts mango-infused salads, flatbreads, beverages and even desserts. ₹645 onwards. On till 31 May. At Nomad Pizza Bar, Indiranagar. +919632245831.
Enjoy a mango summer food festival, the Mango Laboratory, with a special menu featuring Mango Mille-feuille, Basil Mousse domes and Tres Leches. Additionally, patrons can indulge in the Live Desserts section. ₹250 onwards. On till 31 May, 11 am onwards. At Glazed, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal. +919606482968.