Popular pan-Asian restaurant in Bengaluru revamps menu, gives a contemporary twist to the older favourites

You can judge a place by how well they assemble their sushi. This was our very approach when we reserved a table by the kitchen counter at Fatty Bao to try their newly revamped menu.

Our food outing, one that started with two plates of Avocado & Cream Cheese Sushi ordered back-to back thanks to its rich flavour, suffered a little jolt when we sampled their average Teriyaki-glazed Chicken.

While the chicken, cooked with balanced spices, was a delight, it was its assembling with tangy sauces that was not a winner for us. To compensate for the soulful and warm flavours that you crave at a pan-Asian restaurant, we quickly moved to the main course and picked two dishes — Tantanmen and Vegetable Pad Thai Noodles which we paired with Fatty Lotus Root.