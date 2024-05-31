Popular pan-Asian restaurant in Bengaluru revamps menu, gives a contemporary twist to the older favourites

You can judge a place by how well they assemble their sushi. This was our very approach when we reserved a table by the kitchen counter at Fatty Bao to try their newly revamped menu.
Our food outing, one that started with two plates of Avocado & Cream Cheese Sushi ordered back-to back thanks to its rich flavour, suffered a little jolt when we sampled their average Teriyaki-glazed Chicken.
While the chicken, cooked with balanced spices, was a delight, it was its assembling with tangy sauces that was not a winner for us. To compensate for the soulful and warm flavours that you crave at a pan-Asian restaurant, we quickly moved to the main course and picked two dishes — Tantanmen and Vegetable Pad Thai Noodles which we paired with Fatty Lotus Root.
For the Tantanmen, we picked chicken as the topping ingredient, generously added to the broth made with chilly sesame, soy milk and fermented chilli bean paste.
For that extra kick of crunch, the ramen was topped with bok choy and crushed peanuts which our taste buds deeply appreciated. After this wholesome dish, we moved on to sample the Vegetable Pad Thai whose taste notes stood in contrast to the ramen.
Tangy, with an adequate kick of crunch, again thanks to the peanuts — the sticky Thai-style noodles came super close to beating the sushi for the top spot. Sadly, it was the dessert, that we relished minutes after, that made it to the second position.
We ordered the Brick Toast which is basically Japanese milk bread served with banoffee, raspberry and ube ice cream. It’s decorated with the tiniest macaroons that you can imagine. If not for anything, we certainly see ourselves going back for this decadent indulgence.
Meal for two: ₹ 2,000 onwards. Across outlets.
