This new all-day Bar and Kitchen, overlooking Cubbon Park, is a nice place for some wine and dine

Evenings over Bengaluru, with the shimmer of neon interspersed within a green black expanse of tree cover, carry a sublime verve. This urban end-of-day sight, beheld from a height, partaking of its every vibe, with some drinks, sides and company, in an intimate setting, is what describes time at Botany.
The sun had just set on a Friday, when we walked into Botany Brew and Kitchen, located on the 18th floor of SKAV Seethalakshmi, on Kasturba Road. A table next to its picture windows offered a splendid view of a light show from the Vidhana Soudha in the distance, across the sprawling Cubbon Park. It was the perfect silhouette for a Highland Sour, with its citrusy punch of lime and pineapple juice and hazelnut syrup, complementing a dash of whisky, to enliven the mood.
The menu is an interesting mix of local, Indian and international favourites. Bestowing a native nuance upon the sour glass in hand, the Bheja Fry arrived to regale the palate. The custardy melt of mutton brain cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chillies and a hint of black pepper, was a ting-a-ling straight from homely heart. Bring on some Mutton Liver in a similar masala blend? It’s a delish palsy-walsy trip down memory lane.
The eloquently classy interiors and the glittering panoramic views on the exterior are inspiring for any avid gastronome. Making the evening more indulgent, the Thai Basil Soft-shell Crab was called. The crispy, yet tender crustacean beaming in a vibrant green curry, with bell peppers and fried basil, was a bite straight from the depths of delectability. The Thai recipe encouraged a broader scan of Botany’s Pan-Asian repertoire and a fab pick for the vegetarian taste-buds, Kung Pao Paneer was ordered. Juicy paneer tossed in chilli oil, with generous additions of assorted vegetables and crunchy cashew nuts, it was a whirl of myriad tastes and textures, beautifully coalescing in the mouth — a familiar flavour that always delights.
The main course opened up a large assemblage of global offerings. Again, the Oriental side of the menu was too inviting and we called for a Prawn Pineapple Fried Rice. Stir-fried rice, hiding within its smokiness, sweet pineapple chunks and gloriously large prawns, in a bath of savoury sauces, served in a scooped-out half of a pineapple, it was straight out of a beach in Phuket. Further, the Chicken Gyoza, which held together minced chicken, water chestnuts, carrots and sesame oil seasoning, was a moreish Japanese touch to the table.
Enhancing that Japanese touch, the dessert section introduced us to a heartwarming bowl of Banana Katsu with Ice Cream. Coated, deep-fried ripe banana served with a king-size dollop of vanilla ice cream, it was a cheery sliver and scoop with soul. Ending on a heavenly note, watching Bengaluru drift into deeper slumber, as the night darkened, we had some Black Rice Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream. Food with a view is therapeutic, and it gets transcendental when your home-city gives company by night. Botany takes you up there!
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Kasturba Road.
Written by: Hrithik Kiran Bagade
