This new swanky café in Jayanagar manages to bring contemporary flair to age-old recipes

In an era where festive foods are limited to special occasions, The Old Bangalore Café at Adukale is a restaurant that will take you back in time with a menu that revives an era that was forgotten. Nestled in the bustling streets of Jayanagar, this restaurant is buzzing with people all through the day and is a perfect choice for this Deepavali.

It’s not just the ambience that makes this place beautiful, it is their uniquely designed menu that makes this place really different from others. The specialty of their menu is that you get to enjoy various kinds of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner and also snacks like bajjis, bondas and churmuries — some old-time favourite snacks that have slowly disappeared.