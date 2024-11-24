This new swanky café in Jayanagar manages to bring contemporary flair to age-old recipes

In an era where festive foods are limited to special occasions, The Old Bangalore Café at Adukale is a restaurant that will take you back in time with a menu that revives an era that was forgotten. Nestled in the bustling streets of Jayanagar, this restaurant is buzzing with people all through the day and is a perfect choice for this Deepavali.
It’s not just the ambience that makes this place beautiful, it is their uniquely designed menu that makes this place really different from others. The specialty of their menu is that you get to enjoy various kinds of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner and also snacks like bajjis, bondas and churmuries — some old-time favourite snacks that have slowly disappeared.
The lunch menu that we tried at Adukale was indeed a flavourful one. There were four types of combos — Karnataka Meals, Executive Combo, Majjige Huli Combo and Rasam Combo — each one special in its way. Among these is their special thali, Habbada Uta or the Karnataka Meal Combo. This meal consisted of 13 exotic delicacies like Puris, White rice, Flavoured rice and other regional delicacies like Sandige, Kosambari, Ambode, Nucchin Unde, while you end you meal with refreshing drinks like Panaka and Majjige Huli.
Their breakfast and dinner menus are also very different. For breakfast you have traditional foods like Thatte Idli, Bale Yele Idli, Akkitari Uppitu, Otthu Shavige Bath, Menthya Dose and more and you can complete your meal with some amazing filter coffee.
But, if you are visiting Adukale for your dinner or for evening snacks you should choose from varieties of dosas, roti and also other dishes like the Bonda soup, Assorted bajji, Mangalore Buns, Maddur Vada and more. We tried all of it and recommend this place for anyone looking for an amazing local cuisine experience.
Meal for two: ₹800 onwards. At Jayanagar.
By: Pooja K
pooja.k@newindianexpress.com
@kpooja_murali