This new eatery in Bengaluru presents the traditional flavours of Southern Italy replete with cultural nuances

How often have you imagined strolling to a hotel room window, to see a breathtaking sight of Venice unveil bathed in a golden hour glow, with a lagoon’s blue waters shimmering like liquid gold? At the newly-opened La Gioia — Ristorante Italiano by Buono Eats, you can experience that very magic, albeit from a restaurant seat in namma very own Bengaluru. The magic begins at the first level, where you are greeted with an accent wall adorned with life-size artworks that instantly evoke the charm of The Floating City.

As you turn around, the ambience shifts, transporting you to the ancient streets of Italy, where the beauty and symbolism of hanging laundry flutter in the breeze. This captivating installation, where two women appear to chat with passers-by below, is strategically placed above the staircase, creating the illusion that you are part of the conversation. To your right, a modern bar section proudly displays a collection of iconic Italian magazines and renowned brands like Lamborghini. And, of course, no trip to Italy could be complete without a nod to the tifosi culture — cheering on Forza Ferrari! Descending to the lower level, you enter what feels like a sacred sanctuary or museum, with shelves filled with traditional pasta-making tools, coffee equipment and antiques, including the Grolla or Friendship Cup — a beloved tradition from the Italian Alps. The cosy wooden den beyond this hall is a haven for wine enthusiasts, featuring a fantastic collection of Italian and Indian wines and even a replica of Florence’s famous wine window, yet to be made functional. Each space within this culinary destination offers a glimpse into the European nation’s diverse regions, unified by the calming creamy white that adorns all the walls.