This new eatery in Bengaluru presents the traditional flavours of Southern Italy replete with cultural nuances

How often have you imagined strolling to a hotel room window, to see a breathtaking sight of Venice unveil bathed in a golden hour glow, with a lagoon’s blue waters shimmering like liquid gold? At the newly-opened La Gioia — Ristorante Italiano by Buono Eats, you can experience that very magic, albeit from a restaurant seat in namma very own Bengaluru. The magic begins at the first level, where you are greeted with an accent wall adorned with life-size artworks that instantly evoke the charm of The Floating City.
As you turn around, the ambience shifts, transporting you to the ancient streets of Italy, where the beauty and symbolism of hanging laundry flutter in the breeze. This captivating installation, where two women appear to chat with passers-by below, is strategically placed above the staircase, creating the illusion that you are part of the conversation. To your right, a modern bar section proudly displays a collection of iconic Italian magazines and renowned brands like Lamborghini. And, of course, no trip to Italy could be complete without a nod to the tifosi culture — cheering on Forza Ferrari! Descending to the lower level, you enter what feels like a sacred sanctuary or museum, with shelves filled with traditional pasta-making tools, coffee equipment and antiques, including the Grolla or Friendship Cup — a beloved tradition from the Italian Alps. The cosy wooden den beyond this hall is a haven for wine enthusiasts, featuring a fantastic collection of Italian and Indian wines and even a replica of Florence’s famous wine window, yet to be made functional. Each space within this culinary destination offers a glimpse into the European nation’s diverse regions, unified by the calming creamy white that adorns all the walls.
After this enriching tour, we finally settled down with a glass of the smooth Villa Fassini Toscana Chardonnay, savouring the moment as we perused the menu to pick an antipasti cheese platter and bruschetta. Both of which were rich in textures and flavours. But neither came close to Salentino Puccia or simply Pucce, a traditional Italian sandwich originating from the Salento region and named after the bread it uses because Roman legionaries carried it for its long shelf life. We tasted the Puccia Sole Della Puglia Puccia filled with baked vegetables burrata, sundried tomatoes and honey — the soft yet slightly chewy bread made from wheat flour, baked in a wood-fired oven coupled with the filling created a heavenly combination and readied us for the rest of the meal.
From the captivating installations to the pasta-making station, where diners are taught to roll different types of pasta, the restaurant engages all your senses. Although our own handcrafted pasta didn’t quite make the cut, we were utterly charmed by the Ravioli Al Pesto Al Pistacchio. The creaminess of the ravioli, stuffed with burrata, pistachio pesto and stracciatella, paired beautifully with their signature cocktail, Dolomitico, a refreshing mix of gin, elderflower, orange juice and aperol.
With only two more courses remaining in the meal, our expectations were sky-high. The 13-inch Margherita, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte and basil was devoured in just a couple of minutes after it was set on our table. Exclaiming ‘mamma mia!’ while bringing our hands into the chef’s kiss gesture only felt right as the luscious, classic pizza sent waves of satiety through us. We followed this up with yet another Italian classic — Tiramisu — which, unsurprisingly, left us thoroughly satisfied.
Had we saved some appetite for coffee, it would have completed the experience. However, this only gives us more reason to return to this gem — curated by chef Piccinno Vito from Lecce, Puglia — which promises to serve authentic Southern Italian cuisine to the diners, breaking away from the monotony of the city’s typical offerings.
Meal for two: ₹1,600 onwards. At Indiranagar.