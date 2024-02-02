This  Bakery & Coffee Shop in HSR Layout is stealing hearts with its French pastries and milky decor

Drawn in by the incessant buzz on Instagram and countless recommendations from friends, we succumbed to peer pressure and found ourselves seated at the best spot in Le Kéne on a Saturday afternoon admiring the aesthetic sight of fresh bougainvillea blossoms through an abstract-shaped window. Little did we know that our time at this charming Bakery & Coffee Shop would begin with a delightful conversation with Ganga Avarekad, the founder of the café, who shared fascinating stories of how she conceptualised this viral hotspot from scratch.

As we sipped on an aromatic cup of cappuccino and their best-selling hot chocolate (which was perfect in all senses — sweetness and thickness included), we learned that Le Kéne — the name was derived from the French ‘Le,’ meaning ‘the’ and ‘Kéne,’ translating to ‘cream’ in Kannada, encapsulated the essence of this establishment. The use of cream, a vital ingredient in their baked delights, influenced the café’s architecture, which appears like it’s covered in layers of skimmed milk. Smeared in cream and white everywhere, the two-storey space is small, compact and a heaven for those who wish to slouch into cushioned sofas and seal themselves off from the outside world. Ganga, not just the founder but also the pastry chef, envisioned the café’s design to embrace subtle imperfections. Her mood board comes to life in the curved walls and fixed seating that eschew rigid straight lines.

The café’s menu spoilt us with choice, from choux pastries to Tres Leches, Trifles, eight-layer chocolate cake and carrot cake adorned with pistachios — every dessert on the menu seemed delectable. We went for their signature offerings first — éclairs. And boy was the choice rewarding! We highly recommend Passion Fruit Éclair and Double ChocolateÉclair for French pastry lovers, along with Black Forest with Cherry Profiteroles. Even though Veganuary has come to an end, this café promises to serve vegan options like their beloved Orange Chocolate Cake and Gluten Free Millet Brownie through the year. The latter has already become our go-to guilt-free snack. And if you are craving for something to balance the richness of these sweet treats then their melt-in-the-mouth Cheese Buns in Onion and Garlic variants are to die for.

Meal for two: ₹800 onwards. At HSR Layout.



