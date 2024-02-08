Celebrate the feeling of love with these seven specially curated Valentine’s Day menus in Bengaluru

From romantic candlelight dinners to special chef-helmed menus, Cupid’s arrow has struck the city once again with all things love. The culinary scene has officially been taken over by celebrations of Valentine’s Day and if you and your beau are looking for something special, we’ve curated a list of suggestions that we’re sure you’ll love…

Sriracha



Celebrate your special connection with your beau with a specially-curated menu by chef Vikas Seth. Try the flavoursome Asian delicacies like Krapow Chicken Baozi, Shitake & Cream Cheese Baozi and Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Shrimps and Red Bell Peppers. Complete this meal with a decadent Sinful Melting Chocolate or just play on your dessert order and get yourself a special serving of Chocolate Martini. Meal for two: ₹850 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.

Maverick & Farmer

There is no better way to celebrate your special connection with someone other than taking them out for a delicious cup of coffee. At this popular coffee destination, you will find Valentine’s Day staples from strawberries to roses brewed into a cold brew and even a hot espresso topped with nutmeg and almond brittle. ₹300 onwards. At all outlets.

TYD Kitchen & Bar



Savour a delectable four-course meal while basking in the company of your loved one. Start your culinary adventure with Alfungi soup and with your bellies all warmed up, move to crunchy Crab Croquettes and Kung Pao Tofu with Rice Noodles. End the meal with Rose Panacotta and if your beau loves sweet somethings a little too much, get a Berry Mousse on the side to make the date extra special. Meal for two: ₹2,499 onwards. At Hennur Main Road.

Also Read: This new restaurant in Bengaluru is the perfect spot for a hearty meal amidst a cosy ambience

Swwing



If your partner and you are always looking to explore new and exquisite flavours, try the gourmet menu at this fairly new restaurant. Choose from an exciting range of delicacies like Goat Sukka Pie, Koorgi Gnocchi Roast, Idli Waffle, Ragi Polenta and for some munching on the side, try the Seared Tuna Papadum with Mango Thokku. If you have a sweet tooth that does not quit even after all this gorging, sample the Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream with Grilled Mango. Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Indiranagar.

Sly Granny



If you love like the ’90s, then this Vintage Valentine’s Feast is perfect for you and your beau. Sample fare like the French Onion Soup, Crispy Prawns in Raw Papaya Salad and the Classic Chicken Steak. End your flavourful meal with a Strawberry Chocolate Mud Cake. Meal for two: ₹1,700 onwards. At Indiranagar.

BLVD Club



What can make V-day better? A quick escape from the city’s hustle, straight into the lap of luxury where you can relish chef’s specials like the Grilled Lobster, Dry Harissa Crusted Garlic Fish and select Valentine-themed cocktails. End the day with a soothing 60-minute long rejuvenating spa which will only enhance the romantic atmosphere. Package for two: ₹50,000 onwards. At The Embassy Boulevard Club.

Magnolia Bakery



If you and your partner plan to keep it simple this year and skip the whole poolside shenanigans, then Magnolia is pulling out some Valentine-themed desserts that will make your day extra sweet and special. We are talking Mini Chocolate Covered Brownies, Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pudding and Flower Cupcakes which are making a comeback, especially for V-day. Meal for two: ₹320 onwards. At Indiranagar.

Also Read: PizzaExpress brings its iconic quadrate-shaped calabrese crust to a new outlet in Bengaluru

muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

@muskankhullar03