Flavours of February: Here's where you can celebrate Chinese New Year in Bengaluru with some yummy food

Spending Chinese New Year 2024, the Year of the Dragon, in Bengaluru is a vibrant and culturally enriching experience. As the city buzzes with excitement, one can immerse themselves in the festivities by exploring the local Chinese community's celebrations. From colourful parades to traditional dragon dances, the streets come alive with energy and spirit.

Lucky foods only

New year, New menu! Chowman is looking to elevate your culinary experience with their new Pan-Asian delights like their Tibetan Momos, Smokey Chicken, Korean Bulgogi Chicken and more that blend traditional flavours with a contemporary twist! In addition to their new year menu, Chowman also has their Valentine’s special menu! Complete with dishes like Chicken with Cashew Nuts & Dry Chillies, Vegetable Singapore Noodles paired with the irresistible Kung Pao and so much more! End your VDay dinner on a sweet note with their complementary dessert, Darsaan with Ice Cream for two. Long distance lovers can share their love by using Chowman’s exclusive offer of a meal for one with delivery right to your lover’s doorstep. ₹799. February 7 onwards, 12 pm onwards. At all Chowman outlets. +918296855758.

Dragon dining

Yauatcha is bringing in the lunar year with an exclusive menu which is designed to embody the personality of the dragon and made with auspicious ingredients that are said to bring good fortune, strength and health in the new year. Enjoy dragon-inspired cocktails, petit gâteau and macarons! Partake in various varieties of Dim Sums, Exotic Vegetables in Sweet Basil, Crispy Noodle with Toban Sauce and their traditional pineapple pastries among many more exquisite dishes! Complimenting their delightful food is their splendid decor! ₹450 onwards. February 7, 12 pm onwards. At 1 MG Mall. +919222222800.

Oriental gifts

Cantan, Chinese Bar House, is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a special menu.The special menu includes dishes like Dragon Prawns, Cantonese Steamed Fish, Steamed Silken Tofu with Ginger and Oyster and that’s not even half of it! Indulge in desserts like their Dragon Nest — Steamed Belgian Chocolate Dumplings with Honey and Almond; and their Shuiguo Cha Infused Mousse. Enjoy their specially curated cocktails, like the Beijing Dragon Sour, Wall of China, Forbidden Fruit, Drunken Dragon, Hong Kong Tonic and Lunar Negroni, among many other popular favourites. ₹400 onwards. February 9 onwards, 12 pm onwards. At Lavelle Road. +919019296386.

From mouthwatering dim sum to flavorful noodles and sumptuous hot pots, the culinary delights transport one to the heart of China. Whether enjoying a festive meal with friends or family or simply wandering the bustling streets adorned with lanterns and decorations, celebrating Chinese New Year in Bengaluru promises to be an unforgettable experience blending cultural immersion with culinary delights.