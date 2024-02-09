VDay Special: Four spots in Bengaluru to take your special someone out on a romantic date

Celebrating Valentine's Day with a food date in Bengaluru offers a diverse and vibrant culinary journey for couples to enjoy. From exploring the city's bustling street food scene to discovering hidden gems in quaint cafes or indulging in fine dining experiences, Bengaluru offers a plethora of options to suit every taste and budget.

No limits

Daysie has pulled out all the tricks to make sure you have the Valentine’s Day of your dreams. Pamper your loved one with desserts like their tastefully crafted Cupid’s Pie and La Vie En Rose! Enjoy cocktails like Cupid’s Arrow, Love Potion and Head over Heels made with ingredients like yuzu, honey, lemon peel, kaffir lime — it’s love at first sip! Pair this with some lovely romantic songs in the background and you have got yourself the perfect Valentine’s date! ₹220 onwards. February 14, 12 pm onwards. At MG Road. +918047250000.





Brew & bite

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom is brewing up something sweet for your Valentine’s Day, introducing their two delectable delicacies — Red Velvet and White Chocolate Cookies and their Aunty Elma’s Red Velvet Cake. Their cookies are made with real red velvet and are generously sprinkled with chunks of creamy white chocolate. Their chewy centre makes them the ideal accompaniment for a hot cup of coffee or tea. They will also be serving their full menu of coffee, tea and fresh baked goods. ₹250 onwards. February 14, 8 am onwards. At JP Nagar. +918861852547.





Drink & dine

What to do at Suzy Q for your Valentine’s Day? Spoil yourself with their tastefully crafted desserts like

Bleeding Heart and Raspberry Romance! In addition to these amazing desserts, they also have a selection of crazy cocktails made for you, don’t miss out on drinks like their Lady in Pink, Mon Amour and Sweet Surrender! These drinks are made with ingredients like passionfruit, strawberry, grapefruit and pomegranate to keep you fresh and flirty during a romantic day. To make your date even better, enjoy your favourite love songs being sung by Aakarsh and Muriel throughout your evening. ₹330 onwards. February 14, 12 pm onwards. At Queens Road.+918047250088.

Sippin’ love

Tim Hortons India is set to elevate Valentine’s Day celebrations by collaborating with Lotus Biscoff. This partnership brings together the distinct flavour of Tim Hortons and the irresistible charm of biscoff, offering coffee and dessert enthusiasts a treat to remember. The limited-time menu includes Biscoff Hot Milk, Biscoff Cold Coffee, Biscoff Tims Shake, Biscoff Cheesecake and the decadent Biscoff Donut.

₹189 onwards. On till February 20. Across outlets.

Whether it's sharing a plate of spicy chaat on a bustling street corner or enjoying a candlelit dinner in a cozy restaurant, spending Valentine's Day indulging in the culinary delights of Bengaluru is sure to create a special and memorable experience for both partners.