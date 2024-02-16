Food review: Ishaara’s menu is delectable, but there is more to its overall experience

Indian cuisine is a tapestry of bespoke flavours, with each dish evoking the memory of one’s home, gully or mohalla. Bringing together a basket of fond indian delicacies, tied together with a dining experience like none other, is what describes a meal at Ishaara.

Ishaara, which means ‘gesture’ or ‘sign,’ is a restaurant with many interesting experiences. Located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, it grabs your attention even when you are standing on the concourse outside. well-lit and welcoming, it attracts hungry shoppers and curious restaurant-hoppers. On a weekday afternoon, the restaurant is quiet. we quickly ensconce ourselves on a large couch and are warmly greeted by the service staff; and we notice that many of them are speech-impaired. as the name of the restaurant suggests, the staff here are specially-abled, but do a stellar job in keeping patrons comfortable, as we would find out through our many courses of dining.

Moreltini

A chilled cocktail to tackle the balmy day, we order a Moreltini, a heady stirred cocktail, possessing a pickle-ish, indian savoury kick. a martini glass with a rose-shaped ice cube floating in some gin, with some cold-cooked sousvide morels and apple shrub — exactly what the doctor ordered.

A Paneer Dori Kebab then begins our culinary proceedings. An innovative take on a paneer seekh kebab, it is held together on a thick wooden skewer by a thread (dor), which is removed before serving. The dish, with hints of cardamom and coriander, is mild, yet bursts of flavour.

Paneer Dori Kebab

We are then served Gilafi duck Kebab, which is superb. Succulent, distinct and spicy, the hand-pounded duck, with bell peppers and orange rind glaze on top, this is the star of the show. Joining the appetising ensemble, Prawn Sesame Seekh hits the right notes, with the prawn offering some ocean freshness and the sesame adding a nutty nuance to it, while the Dungar Chicken Tikka with a hickory smoke twist is rich and wholesome.

Ishaara also serves a range of chaats and soups, which are a must try. The broccoli and truffle soup is comforting, while we are pleasantly surprised by the Avocado Dahi Puri, especially with the avocado and beetroot that handsomely feature in this mix.

Gajar Halwa Crumble

Throughout the experience, the service staff has been prompt and helpful and suggest items for the main course. we opt for an exotic Farmhouse pizza, which is essentially a ‘naan pizza,’ baked in the tandoor. Topped with broccoli, zucchini and bell peppers; and drizzled with basil oil — it is light and delicious. This is followed by the sweet finale — Gajar Halwa crumble.

Occupying a large 2,800 sq ft space, with inner and al fresco dining areas, Ishaara is cosy and airy at the same time. Green and brown furniture and interiors, which are complemented by plants and elegant artefacts, the restaurant is aesthetically pleasing. but the most beautiful aspect of the whole experience, besides the food, is the staff, with whom communication is a deep learning experience.

Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. At Phoenix Mall of Asia.

