Food Review: Chef Cyrus Daniels launches new restaurant, Ouro, in Bengaluru

The weather in the city leaves us dumbfounded most of the time — the foliage crushing under our shoes, reminding us of fall while the cherry blossoms confirm the arrival of spring. What is consistent is the scorching heat though, with the dryness leaving us craving for cold plates and refreshing veggies. Just in time, chef Cyrus Daniels launched a European and Mexican cuisine restaurant Ouro and we visited before it opened its door to diners.

You know how certain spaces look luxurious but also feel warm and welcoming? Our first walk through the restaurant made us feel the same. With shades of white, brown and grey dominating the colour palette and warm lights brightening up the space, the place flaunts an understated glamour in its aesthetics. The 110-seater, with orange-grey upholstery and potted plants grounding the space, has al fresco seating areas as well. We sat at a table by a cosy nook and enjoyed the gentle breeze as the stars from a clear Bengaluru sky winked at us.

Reina

Waiting for our orders to arrive, we sipped on a mocktail, Melon Wallbanger (basil, watermelon, rosemary syrup and a splash of soda) and cocktail Reina (butterfly pea tea-infused gin with grenadine, fresh blueberries, mint, orange blossom water and egg white). The former had a subtle pungency of basil, which was humbled by the watermelon and was refreshing. The latter was on the sweeter side and really strong — if you’re tired this can get you buzzed in no time.

Asparagus Soup

Truffle Chicken Soup

We began our meal with two creamy soups — Asparagus (avocado mousse, crushed pumpkin seeds) and Truffle Chicken (chicken stock, wine, topped with truffle foam and truffle oil). They say that asparagus is an acquired taste and unless someone is really into the ingredient, we’d strongly recommend the truffle chicken soup. The thick soup is rich yet comforting, the meaty texture complemented by the garlicky truffle oil. Also, spoiler alert — Chef Daniels’ love for truffle and avocado becomes evident from its presence in quite a lot of dishes on the menu!

Tenderloin Carpaccio

Banana Flower Croquettes

Next, arrived a range of starters — Pomfret Tiradito (thin pomfret slices with avocado mousse, chipotle dressing, pico de gallo garnish with julienne corn chips) and Tenderloin Carpaccio (both cold plates); and hot dishes Banana Flower Croquettes (with bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese, herb and spices, truffle aioli) and Spicy Crab Thermidor (pulled crab meat in spicy bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese, herb crumbs and truffle oil). Of the two cold dishes, our desi palates preferred the sweet and sour, melt-in-the-mouth tiradito, which also reminded us of the Bengali maachher tawk! The thermidor could have done better without an overdose of cheese and truffle oil. But the croquettes were a hit, with their crispy exterior giving way to a mushy filling, providing a good option for vegetarian diners.

Truffle Fries

Having had so much food by now, we decided to keep our mains simple with a Roasted Cauliflower Taco, Truffle Mac & Cheese (topped with garlic herb crumbs) and Truffle Mushroom Spaghetti. Have the taco only if your spice tolerance level is high. We took refuge in the mac & cheese, which is chef Daniels’ comfort food as well!

Raspberry Diplomat

Lemon Posset Brûlée

Like a showstopper at the end of a fashion exhibit, regally arrived four desserts — Raspberry Diplomat (raspberry-flavoured pastry cream on almond sponge with raspberry glaze), Lemon Posset Brûlée, Rise of Ouro and Black Gold (signature pastry with layers of hazelnut, coconut and Belgian chocolate). Bit of an insider secret — we always order one chocolate-flavoured dessert in case the other options disappoint us. However, as it turned out, the non-chocolate desserts impressed us even more and how! While the smooth Raspberry Diplomat is the best option for guests who prefer not-so-sweet desserts, Rise of Ouro offered a celebration of textures. The first dish to be conceptualised for the restaurant, this chewy white chocolate shell gave away to cool vanilla ice cream on the top of crunchy fried semolina noodles! But in the end, our hearts belonged to Lemon Posset Brûlée — a delicious citrusy-creamy delight we just could not get enough of!

Meal for two: INR 3,000. At Brigade Road.

