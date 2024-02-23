Miso Sexy's new menu boasts Cantonese and Indonesian dishes besides classic oriental bites  

Miso Sexy burst onto the Delhi food scene back in 2020 and seized the day with its irresistible allure and oriental classics boasting a modern twist. Last year, an outlet of the restaurant opened doors in Bengaluru and we had been wanting to visit ever since. So, here we finally were — a little too late for the grand launch but just in time to savour their new menu. The entrance was a whimsical delight, featuring a towering sumo wrestler statue that perfectly captured the playful vibes of picture-perfect tables graced with charming white lamps, all set against a backdrop of vibrant red and gold accents. We picked a seat nestled beneath a canopy of colourful neon Asian letters on the balcony and settled down.



Bankruptcy. That’s the drink we opted to open the dinner with, purely based on its name. But the beverage did not disappoint us one bit. The combination of the smoky Ardmore whisky, the smooth Monkey Shoulder whisky and the sweet vermouth creates a complex mouth feel. We paired the drink with Hibiscus Roast Chicken Bao (detailed with crispy scallions and garlic) and Tempura Asparagus Uramaki (with avocado and spicy miso mayonnaise). To say the least, both were safe choices for starters. For round two, upon recommendation, we ordered Sumimasen, a concoction prepared from gin, cinnamon syrup, lime juice, fresh bell pepper and chili strands. Yes, it was as fiery as we expected it. But we couldn’t decide between the bold and savoury flavours of Cantonese Sliced Chicken (tossed in a soy sauce-based marinade, along with garlic flakes, chili, scallions, crispy leek and ginger) or the spicy Crispy Sambal Fish (river fish steak served with a Sriracha chili sambal with hints of cloves, scallions and garlic flakes) — which complimented the drink better.

Reminiscent of its Delhi sibling, which additionally offers unfettered views of the stunning Qutub Minar, Miso Sexy’s Indiranagar outlet promises a spread of artisanal cocktails and Pan-Asian cuisine with dishes from Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and beyond.

Meal for two: ₹1,800 onwards. At Indiranagar.



