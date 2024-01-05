Chef Mohammed Anas brings gourmet-style burgers to Bengaluru with the newly-opened Beyondburg Inc 

Walking the line between your fitness goals and dining out frequently is tougher than it seems. And if you spent more than half of 2023 trying to balance both these equally important tasks and somewhat failed, this new year will bring you a fresh set of 362 days to figure out dine-out spots that make healthy eating so much easier. The first one on your radar should be Beyondburg Inc. by Chef Mohammed Anas. After successful stints in Calicut and Cochin, the burger joint made its debut in the city a couple of weeks ago and we were amongst the first ones to taste the bestsellers from their menu.

Located in Courtyard by Sublime, Prestige Trade Tower in the corner next to Starbucks, this burger joint boasts minimalistic decor accents. Here, as the chef puts it, the focus is on assembling burgers meticulously using freshly harvested organic ingredients — a process you can even watch in the open kitchen. As we sat down to sample delicacies from the menu, we trusted the chef with the recommendations and skipped the hassle of scrolling through.

Chef Mohammed Anas

We first tasted the Red Quinoa Burger, the perfect pick for anyone who has grown fond of this pseudo-grain. The breaded quinoa patty was assembled with mushrooms, green peas mash and iceberg lettuce with a dollop of chimichurri sauce. With light crispy sides, this burger is flavourful and comes packed with protein.

We then sampled one of their homemade sandwiches, the Tofu Sando, featuring sauteed spinach and mushroom. Not a combination we would have thought of eating between bread, the sandwich did not translate into a distinctive dining experience despite the creamy Swiss cheese and tangy mustard sauce. By the end, we were far into satiating our cravings and found ourselves munching on a side of cajun fries, other than the ones served with the burger.

Blue Cheese and Feta Toast

We paired this up with two distinct beverages — the Mint Matcha Freeze and Salted Caramel Milkshake. While the latter carries a festive flavour through and through, the former is for those who crave summer, all year long. The ideal thing after all this brunching would have been to go home and nap but we saved room for dessert and their New York-style cheesecake, the underdog, was the clear winner!

Meal for two: ₹300 onwards. At Palace Road.

