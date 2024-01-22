Chef Tala Bashmi brings the rich culinary tapestry of Bahrain to Bengaluru

Food connects us all, but it is indeed a luxury to take time out, and truly be able to appreciate the panache of the culinary art. Recently, Bengaluru was home to an exclusive gastronomic rendezvous at The Chambers, Taj West End. Award-winning chef Tala Bashmi flew down from Bahrain to elevate the city's palate experience, with a six-course gourmet spread curated solely for the connoisseur of the best gastronomic artistry.

Keeping alive the zesty flavours native to Bahrain, the chef experimented with the local flavours creating the perfect fusion of culture and flavours — just as promised. The torchbearer of modern Bahraini cuisine, her restaurant, Fusions by Tala, has become a culinary gem that reimagines traditional dishes with contemporary flair.

We started by sampling the Bahraini Tikka which was served with black lime, date pickle and king trumpet and it was just the perfect way to begin the evening. One must note that in each delicacy, Tala tried to retain the rustic essence of the flavours of Bahrain, packaged into a completely modern dish platted to perfection. The influence of European presentation was apparent in the Swiss-trained chef's culinary artistry and had us under her spell from the first bite.

Glimpses from the food festival

"I want to bring the memory of my childhood, as my father cooked for me, and what I have learnt together, and create a unique blend of tradition and innovation," the chef shared as she talked about her commitment to modernising Bahraini cuisine.

The Ravioli Leek, made using leek and parmesan sauce boast an umami flavour. We then tasted a delicacy recommended by the chef — the Crab Saloona which was layered with a fermented tomato and with the very first bite, we realised why it's reminiscent of the chef's childhood.

We also tried the Desert Truffle seasoned with mulberry vinaigrette, brown lime and Jerusalem artichoke. To describe the dish in the chef's own words, "The soft texture of the truffle, unlike any other, is like a potato and mushroom had a baby (jokes)." The Burraniya, accompanied by the sauce, a layer of charred eggplant, mint, and Atraf al-tib (a special medieval spice of Bahrain) was the perfect dance of flavours in each bite, reminding you why food needs to be enjoyed.

The night concluded with a delightful mango-infused dessert served with white chocolate, smoked honey, and chamomile; a combination of nostalgia-inducing ingredients. Indeed a perfect curtain to a delectable evening.

